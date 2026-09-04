The Xbox app officially arrives on TCL Smart TVs.

Microsoft will bring the Xbox app to selected TCL smart TVs in over 25 countries in the coming months. This increases the list of TVs on which Xbox Cloud Gaming runs directly without a console.

Game Pass directly on your TV

For cloud streaming, which Microsoft will soon offer in the future After hours, it will be covered.All you need is the corresponding app on a supported TCL model, a Bluetooth controller, and the appropriate subscription. Game saves, achievements, and your friends list are seamlessly synced via your Microsoft account, regardless of whether you're playing from your console, PC, or TV. Microsoft is thus doing exactly what has been its clear strategy for years: removing hardware barriers and making its ecosystem available on as many screens as possible.

TCL is no small player in the industry. The Chinese manufacturer not only mass-produces extremely affordable displays, but will also be manufacturing them as a contract manufacturer in the future. Bravia TV series for SonyThe fact that Microsoft has secured TCL as a partner demonstrates the reach of this collaboration. However, the Xbox app is unlikely to appear on Sony's Bravia devices due to competitive reasons.

Microsoft is currently keeping to itself which specific TCL model series and production years will receive the update. There is also no exact start date yet, apart from the vague promise for the coming months.

What this means for the community

For casual gamers or those using a second TV in the bedroom, this is an extremely elegant solution. Anyone who already has a Game Pass subscription saves themselves the money for an additional console or streaming device.

Ultimately, cloud gaming remains a compromise for the couch. For fast-paced shooters or titles that rely on reaction time, streaming simply doesn't replace real hardware. Latency and image compression remain noticeable.

Microsoft is consistently expanding the reach of cloud gaming, without requiring players to spend hundreds of euros on a console. However, the lack of an announcement regarding specific TCL model series significantly reduces its practical usefulness at this time.

Would you stream a graphically demanding game solely via the TV app, or is the input latency without a physical console a clear dealbreaker for you?