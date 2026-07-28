Xbox at Gamescom 2026: 140 demo stations for Call of Duty, Gears and Fable

Microsoft will have its most extensive trade show appearance to date at Gamescom 2026 in Hall 7, Booth A-0.61, with 140 playable stations showcasing 25 upcoming titles. From August 27th to 30th, visitors can try out games such as "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4" and "Gears of War: E-Day" on-site.

140 playing stations and 25 titles in Hall 7

At Gamescom 2026 in Hall 7 (Booth A-0.61), Microsoft is focusing on physical hardware presence rather than purely video presentations. The company will provide a total of 140 gaming stations to offer access to 25 upcoming games for Xbox Series X and PC before their official release.

This creates capacity. The 25th brand anniversary will be accompanied on-site by barrier-free infrastructure, including height-adjustable tables, Xbox Adaptive Controllers, and sign language interpreters.

Modern Warfare 4, Gears of War: E-Day and Fable put to the test

The lineup prioritizes hands-on gameplay demos from established franchises. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4" is ready with its 6v6 multiplayer on Xbox Series X, where movement systems and ballistics are put to the test under realistic hardware conditions. "Gears of War: E-Day" celebrates its worldwide campaign preview ahead of its official release on October 6, 2026. The date is set.

Playground Games is using a live demo theater for "Fable" to showcase the interplay of melee, ranged, and magic combat during gameplay. The software offering also includes early hands-on sessions for "METRO 2039" before its release in February 2027, "Halo: Campaign Evolved," "Minecraft Dungeons II," and "Stranger Than Heaven." Third-party titles such as "Alien: Isolation 2" and "STAR WARS Zero Company" round out the portfolio.

Digital broadcasts and trade fair operations

For viewers outside the exhibition grounds, live streams will be available on YouTube and Twitch starting at 16:00 PM CEST on August 26th and 27th. The broadcasts will include developer interviews and new gameplay footage. Regular public access to Hall 7 will be from August 27th to 30th. The Xbox FanFest will take place on August 26th between 20:00 PM and 23:00 PM.

Microsoft is foregoing PR platitudes at Gamescom 2026 and providing tangible, playable hardware. While 140 stations only partially reduce waiting times in Hall 7, they offer a preview of titles like "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4" or "METRO 2039" on near-production console hardware.