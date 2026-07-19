Xbox on PS5: Single-player ports still possible, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft will keep its release strategy for PlayStation 5 more flexible than previously communicated and no longer rules out future ports of purely single-player games to the Sony console.

In an interview, Xbox boss Matt Booty revised the previous assumption that only live-service titles would be released for competing platforms. The classification of single-player titles as purely Xbox exclusives is now in doubt. This has completely added to the confusion.

The erosion of exclusivity

The debate stems from Microsoft's desire to maximize the profitability of its over $20 billion franchises. Until now, the industry rule of thumb was that service games like Sea of ​​Thieves operate across multiple platforms, while story-driven blockbusters like Gears of War: E-Day or Clockwork Revolution serve as a selling point for Xbox hardware. This dividing line no longer exists. Booty in concrete It was explicitly stated that the focus on single-player exclusivity is not a set-in-stone rule. Management decides on a case-by-case basis.

This strategy without firm guidelines is causing considerable internal unrest among first-party studios. According to reports, developers like InXile Entertainment fear that economic pressure and the recent wave of layoffs at Microsoft could make them targets of cost-cutting measures if the reach of their titles is artificially limited in the future. The sale of Ninja Theory demonstrates just how quickly things can change within the Xbox ecosystem.

PC market and porting effort as drivers

From a technical and economic perspective, the relaxation of exclusivity boundaries is the logical consequence of current market developments. Development costs for AAA single-player titles regularly exceed $150 million. Since Xbox Series X/S hardware sales are stagnating compared to PlayStation 5, the platform's own user base is often insufficient to recoup these budgets.

The porting effort from Xbox to PS5 is minimal thanks to the identical AMD system architecture of both consoles. Both systems use modified Zen 2 CPUs and RDNA 2 graphics processors. A PS5 release generates tens of millions of dollars in additional revenue for Microsoft with virtually no technical hurdles. Sony itself has been successfully maximizing its reach for years through staggered PC releases. Microsoft is now taking the opposite approach and opening up the console ecosystem.

The concept of platform exclusivity is becoming nothing more than a temporary marketing ploy at Microsoft. For buyers, this means that purchasing an Xbox console is no longer strictly necessary to play Microsoft titles in the long run. Those who are patient will be able to play a large portion of the portfolio on the PlayStation 5 in the medium term. Microsoft is prioritizing software profit margins over hardware sales. The risk is borne by the customer who has invested in the Xbox hardware ecosystem.