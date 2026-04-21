Xbox boss Asha Sharma seeks dialogue with former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden

The new Xbox leadership is relying on external expertise to redefine Microsoft's struggling gaming strategy. Asha Sharma directly responds to former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden's harsh criticism of the current state of the Xbox division by extending an invitation for discussions.

While Sharma, as an industry newcomer, is personally driving the realignment of Xbox, this open exchange marks an unusual break with the otherwise so closed communication of the major console manufacturers.

Layden's harsh criticism of Game Pass

The exchange was triggered by a post from analyst Joost van Dreunen, in which Layden sharply criticized Microsoft's current business model. Layden, who shaped the PlayStation era from the PS3 to the success of the PS4, described the efforts surrounding Xbox Game Pass as an attempt to spin a system whose "diagnosis is unfavorable" and "prognosis is bleak." He even called for a "clarifying post-mortem analysis" to do the entire industry a service.

Sharma's response to this almost devastating analysis was not defensive, but a simple "I would love to chat sometime". reacted, demonstrates their current working mode: listening instead of denying.

Sharma is under immense pressure. She's taking over a brand that's in the midst of an identity shift – away from pure hardware and towards a cross-platform service model. Layden, on the other hand, is a staunch advocate of the classic console business and the exclusive titles that made PlayStation great.

An exchange between these two worlds could have concrete implications for strategy:

Game Pass Pricing: There are already reports that Sharma is considering a price reduction to boost growth.

There are already reports that Sharma is considering a price reduction to boost growth. Focus on quality instead of quantity: Layden has often criticized rising development costs in the past. His input could influence how Microsoft approves projects in the future.

Layden has often criticized rising development costs in the past. His input could influence how Microsoft approves projects in the future. Rebranding: Since Sharma is personally leading the Xbox rebranding, the perspective of a former competitor could help to reposition the brand more sharply.

A breath of fresh air or bewilderment?

It's fascinating to observe that a CEO would so openly seek the advice of a former competitor who has just publicly dismantled her own business model. On the one hand, Sharma demonstrates the necessary humility required as a newcomer to this complex industry. She acknowledges that the "old hands" understand why players develop certain attachments to a platform.

On the other hand, it also seems like an admission that Xbox's internal strategy currently lacks a clear guiding principle. Having to ask their former arch-rival how to get themselves out of this mess means the shock of stagnant subscription numbers runs deep.

This post alone won't save Xbox, but it's a strong sign of a new company culture. Sharma seems willing to slaughter sacred cows like the current Game Pass strategy if the arguments are sound. For us gamers, this means the next phase of Xbox will look radically different from the Phil Spencer era.

Do you believe that someone like Shawn Layden with his "old school" experience can really help Xbox, or has the Game Pass train already left the station for this kind of thinking?