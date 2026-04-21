Xbox boss Asha Sharma seeks dialogue with former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden

The new Xbox leadership is relying on external expertise to redefine Microsoft's struggling gaming strategy. Asha Sharma directly responds to former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden's harsh criticism of the current state of the Xbox division by extending an invitation for discussions.
While Sharma, as an industry newcomer, is personally driving the realignment of Xbox, this open exchange marks an unusual break with the otherwise so closed communication of the major console manufacturers.
Layden's harsh criticism of Game Pass
The exchange was triggered by a post from analyst Joost van Dreunen, in which Layden sharply criticized Microsoft's current business model. Layden, who shaped the PlayStation era from the PS3 to the success of the PS4, described the efforts surrounding Xbox Game Pass as an attempt to spin a system whose "diagnosis is unfavorable" and "prognosis is bleak." He even called for a "clarifying post-mortem analysis" to do the entire industry a service.
Sharma's response to this almost devastating analysis was not defensive, but a simple "I would love to chat sometime". reacted, demonstrates their current working mode: listening instead of denying.
Sharma is under immense pressure. She's taking over a brand that's in the midst of an identity shift – away from pure hardware and towards a cross-platform service model. Layden, on the other hand, is a staunch advocate of the classic console business and the exclusive titles that made PlayStation great.
An exchange between these two worlds could have concrete implications for strategy:
- Game Pass Pricing: There are already reports that Sharma is considering a price reduction to boost growth.
- Focus on quality instead of quantity: Layden has often criticized rising development costs in the past. His input could influence how Microsoft approves projects in the future.
- Rebranding: Since Sharma is personally leading the Xbox rebranding, the perspective of a former competitor could help to reposition the brand more sharply.
A breath of fresh air or bewilderment?
It's fascinating to observe that a CEO would so openly seek the advice of a former competitor who has just publicly dismantled her own business model. On the one hand, Sharma demonstrates the necessary humility required as a newcomer to this complex industry. She acknowledges that the "old hands" understand why players develop certain attachments to a platform.
On the other hand, it also seems like an admission that Xbox's internal strategy currently lacks a clear guiding principle. Having to ask their former arch-rival how to get themselves out of this mess means the shock of stagnant subscription numbers runs deep.
This post alone won't save Xbox, but it's a strong sign of a new company culture. Sharma seems willing to slaughter sacred cows like the current Game Pass strategy if the arguments are sound. For us gamers, this means the next phase of Xbox will look radically different from the Phil Spencer era.
Do you believe that someone like Shawn Layden with his "old school" experience can really help Xbox, or has the Game Pass train already left the station for this kind of thinking?
As if Sony would do any better…
They should just scrap Game Pass! It's only ruining the games anyway.
And the developers!
Michael Schöls: Oh yeah, ask the developers of Clair Obscure Expedition 33 if it ruined them 🤣
All highly educated but incompetent people—why seek advice from a competitor instead of paying attention to their own community? Surely some ideas and compromises could emerge that are feasible for the company and, above all, for the users. The user should be the focus, because without them, the company doesn't exist. They can continue trying to milk their users, or perhaps take a step towards them; otherwise, they shouldn't be surprised when the community shrinks and potential customers leave. But they take themselves far too seriously, as if they're above the community.
Flo Lüdtke: Simply conducting regular user surveys would be far too easy and obvious. As a top earner, you absolutely have to ask others for advice.
Jus He, exactly that, and then at the competition too 😂
Nice comment. It would be so easy and would also improve the image.
That's just marketing, nothing more. As if they care about what the outcome actually is.
This paragraph is also great:
"an advocate of the classic console business and the exclusive titles that made PlayStation great"
The titles that made PlayStation great are all gone, and what little remains is so distorted that nothing but the name is left. Besides, there are hardly any exclusive games anyway, because Sony got bogged down in its live service.
This guy is from the successful era before the live service. He was actually good at exclusives. It even says so in the text (which, as I'm noticing more and more often, comes across as rather AI-driven).