Xbox: The big shock comes when the accounting department presents the bill.

Microsoft and Xbox are facing a significant change, which is likely to gain momentum starting today, Tuesday. What we've read so far has merely been the noise before the big bang.

According to industry experts, cost savings before the deadline will occur almost exclusively through the termination of contracts with agencies and freelancers. The real wave of layoffs for permanent staff will follow.

The accounting department dictates the termination date.

Microsoft's fiscal year ends today, June 30th. Any layoff of permanent employees in its own studios costs money immediately in the current quarter, as severance payments impact the balance sheet and negative reports disrupt the annual financial statements for investors.

Industry insider Jason Schreier confirmed the company's common practice of blocking major layoffs until after the reporting deadline. The figures for the report must be artificially kept clean until the very last minute.

The prelude is already underway, focusing on operational costs. Contracts with suppliers are being quietly terminated behind the scenes, and budgets for marketing agencies are being slashed. Schreier's initial report about the Xbox PR agency Assembly, which subsequently had to lay off staff, turned out, after a correction, to be an internal restructuring of the agency, but the principle remains. Service providers are the first to go. They're cheap to terminate.

The massive Xbox layoffs won't happen until after the fiscal year ends, but the company is already ending contracts and cutting vendors. So Assembly, Xbox's main PR agency, is laying people off today. Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2026-06-29T19:44:25.561Z

The worst is yet to come for the workforce.

The real blowout at Xbox Studios hasn't been averted, but merely postponed. The accounting for the new fiscal year begins on July 1st, meaning the restructuring costs won't appear until the following year's report. What the industry has seen in recent days speaks volumes. Undead LabsNinja Theory and similar shows were merely the smokescreen of an approaching storm. The real shock is yet to come.

After the massive acquisitions of recent years, Microsoft's internal structures are simply too large for the stagnant hardware sales figures of the Xbox Series X and S. Since Game Pass is exceeding growth expectations... not fulfilledManagement adjusts capacity via staffing ratios. Once the new fiscal year begins, the controllers lose their inhibitions. The next round of cost-cutting will affect the developers.

This maneuvering by upper management continues to create a period of uncertainty for first-party studios. Teams under acute pressure to cut costs and fearing job loss rarely deliver bug-free software. The period of obscurity ends tonight; starting tomorrow, the reckoning will begin within the inner circle.

The shopping party was quickly organized. It will be interesting to see what's left on the table after the accounting department visits.