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Xbox Disc-to-Digital: Digital licenses bring back delisted games

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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The new Xbox Disc-to-Digital feature also unlocks digital licenses for discs like Deadpool that have long been removed from the store in the Insider test.

Xbox Project Saluki

The new Xbox system for converting physical media into digital licenses is also distributing entitlements for games that have long since been removed from the Microsoft Store in initial system tests for insiders.

Anyone who inserts a compatible Xbox One or Xbox Series X disc into the console generates a digital license on their account – inserting the disc is no longer necessary for later gaming sessions.

Delisting does not stop licensing

Earlier fears that the suspension of digital distribution would prevent the generation of new licenses have not been borne out in practice. Titles such as Deadpool (delisted since 2017), Minecraft: Story Mode (2019), Titanfall (2021), and Rock Band 4 (2025) can be easily transferred digitally to user accounts in insider testing.

The process is technically the same as with previously digitally acquired content: Although the product is no longer available for purchase in the store, the download servers continue to deliver the files to existing license holders.

Publisher approval as a bottleneck

The process doesn't work universally. Microsoft leaves participation to the discretion of the participants. Disc-to-Digital program to the respective publishers. Initial tests show that discs from providers such as Ubisoft or Square Enix are currently still displaying an error message and refusing digital activation.

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Transferred licenses also unlock Xbox Play Anywhere (PC access) and Xbox Cloud Gaming, provided they are supported by the game. However, anyone who resells or lends the disc loses the license again as soon as the storage medium is read in another console.

Physical collections of delisted games gain massive flexibility through digital licensing. Players are now using older discs as digital keys for purely digital hardware such as the Xbox Series S or for streaming options on PC. However, the dependence on the individual opt-in decisions of the publishers prevents complete coverage of one's own library.

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Stefan Schölz
1. September 2026 13: 07

Moment, das geht doch mit 360 Games?

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