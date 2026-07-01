Xbox Disc-to-Digital: Microsoft is testing digital disc licenses

Microsoft is internally testing a disc-to-digital feature for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X, which would permanently link physical games to a Microsoft account via a digital entitlement. The idea first surfaced several weeks ago.

The new system allows the transfer of physical media into digital licenses to mitigate the anticipated phasing out of optical drives in future console generations. Activation is achieved by inserting the disc into a compatible console, but technically excludes Xbox 360 and original Xbox media.

License binding via hardware ID

The process is based on a unique identifier embedded in the physical disc. When the Xbox One or Xbox Series X disc is inserted, the system checks this identifier and links it to the user's Microsoft account. From that point on, the license functions like a digital purchase in the Xbox Store. This includes access to Xbox Play Anywhere for PC and handhelds, as well as cloud streaming via Xbox Game Pass.

The system remains dynamic. If the physical disc is passed on to a third party and read there, the digital usage rights automatically transfer to the new account. The original owner loses digital access. Microsoft thus solves the problem of the used market in the purely digital realm, but encounters limitations with older pressings. Media from early Xbox One production batches sometimes lack the necessary hardware features and remain incompatible.

The strategic break with the drive

The move comes as no surprise. Sony will end production of physical PlayStation discs in January 2028. setMicrosoft is now following suit. Internal tests, based on code snippets from the Xbox PC app dated May 2026, reinforce the rumors surrounding the next generation of hardware. The upcoming Xbox, codenamed Project Helix, will most likely be a purely digital console. without optical drive delivered.

For PC gamers, this principle has been standard since the introduction of platforms like Steam in 2003. In the console world, it marks the final end of an era. Microsoft is using the disc-to-digital feature as a bridging technology. It's intended to make the transition more bearable for core gamers who have built up physical libraries over years. Without this option, their existing collection would be worthless on a disc-less next-gen console.

Microsoft isn't offering philanthropy here, but rather damage control for its own ecosystem. Anyone with a substantial collection of Xbox One and Series X games retains a migration path to the next-gen hardware without a disc drive thanks to this system.

The catch, as so often, lies in the details. The reliance on permanent online verification increases, and the incompatibility of older Xbox One discs, as well as the entire Xbox 360 catalog, devalues ​​parts of existing collections. Physical ownership is ultimately reduced to a mere shell.