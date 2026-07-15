Latest

Xbox layoffs: When success no longer protects against dismissal

Niklas Profile Avatar 2026
By
Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile Avatar 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Editor-in-Chief at PlayFront and specialist in critical analysis. Niklas Bender stands for a clear editorial stance and fearless journalism. His focus: the deconstruction of PR clichés. He...
Follow:
No comments
3 MinRead
Xbox Destroyed

Reports from Xbox developers reveal a climate of fear. Despite record numbers for Doom and TESO, Microsoft is laying off employees at a rapid pace.

Xbox developers are facing ruin because success at parent company Microsoft is no longer a criterion for employment. A new report reveals the systematic dismantling of trust and job security at Microsoft studios.

Performance does not protect against dismissal.

The recent wave of layoffs at Xbox is hitting teams that, until recently, were considered prime examples of economic success. Despite the record-breaking launch of "Doom: The Dark Ages" with over three million players, id Software laid off significant portions of its workforce immediately after the release of the Revelations expansion. Microsoft didn't even wait for the sales figures of the add-on. One affected developer dryly commented on the logic: "They didn't even wait to see if the product was successful before firing the team."

Similar reports are emerging from ZeniMax Online Studios. After switching to a seasonal model, "The Elder Scrolls Online" delivered stable figures that were praised by management. Nevertheless, large-scale layoffs followed. The message to the workforce is clear: good work no longer guarantees job security. "It feels like we've delivered a good product – and yet that has absolutely no impact on how long you keep your job," "That's what one employee told The Game Developer."

The dehumanization of internal communication

The physical reduction of the workforce is accompanied by an unprecedented collapse of internal communication. Layoffs were handled in anonymous mass video conferences where cameras, microphones, and chat functions were disabled. Questions were not permitted.

Following terminations at a rapid pace, accounts were immediately blocked. Those affected lost access to Slack and email. Inquiries were to be directed to internal email addresses to which no one had access anymore. “Many of us didn’t know what was happening for weeks.”, describes one of those affected by the chaos.

More Read

Playstation Vs Xbox Logo
Shawn Layden calls for more Xbox competition to combat the PlayStation monoculture.
Halo Playstation
Halo: Campaign Evolved — review embargo & release details at a glance
Xbox Logo Red
Microsoft deletes Xbox account after hack: When thousands of euros in licenses vanish into thin air.

The distribution of the job cuts exacerbates the situation for the remaining employees. Of the planned 3.200 layoffs, 1.600 will take place immediately. The remaining 1.600 positions will be eliminated gradually until mid-2027. This creates a climate of constant fear. "I don't know how anyone at Xbox Studios can feel safe when another 1.600 layoffs are imminent," According to an insider, the fear of the next wave next summer is paralyzing long-term production. Internally, a third round of decimation is already considered a certainty.

Microsoft isn't restructuring, it's downsizing according to rigid Excel spreadsheets. For gamers, this means a loss of continuity and quality in their favorite franchises in the medium term. Companies operating under the constant fear of the next wave of layoffs don't produce masterpieces. Trust is gone.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

PlayStation Store Summer Sale 2026: Discounts up to 75 percent

Sony's PlayStation Store Summer Sale starts on July 15th with up to…

5 comments

Capcom plans gigantic DLCs for Resident Evil & Veronica release – report

Leak reveals Capcom's new Resident Evil strategy: Larger story DLCs starting with Resident Evil Requiem…

2 comments

PlayStation Store Summer Sale: The PS5 bestsellers in a price check

Sony's PlayStation Store Summer Sale has started with discounts of up to 75%…

1 comment

You Might Also Like