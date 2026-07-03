Xbox leadership under fire: Internal skepticism towards Asha Sharma is growing.

The initial optimism following Asha Sharma's appointment as head of Xbox has turned into open distrust within the studios. Early reports from inside the organization reveal a significant divide between management and the actual development teams.

Minor changes to the brand image, a revised logo, and a temporary stabilization of community reactions were enough for a brief honeymoon phase. Employees said that Sharma had brought back hope. A misconception. Superficial PR successes are no substitute for a sustainable structure. The mood has soured.

Consultants determine the pipeline

The core of the internal conflict lies in the decision-making process. According to sources within the studio, Sharma relies almost exclusively on external analysts. One insider sums it up: “She is listening too much to consultants and analysts and not enough to the people actually building the games.” In this process, creative processes are replaced by pure spreadsheet calculations. In AAA development, this inevitably leads to total failure.

Game development takes years, not days. Sharma nevertheless tries to transfer the pace of an agile software company to complex, large-scale projects. “Teams that are used to weeks of meticulous planning are being asked to turn things around in days even hours”"That's what the teams say. This extreme pace might plug gaps in the short term. In the long run, it destroys the production pipeline, since quality always takes time."

The irreparable divide between studio and corporate

Furthermore, management is reacting instead of setting long-term guidelines. Changes in direction are abrupt. Not even the entire leadership team supports this course. “Not all of the leadership is behind every call.” Studio leads are systematically overlooked, while the corporate level dominates.

This reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of the industry. Business models can be adapted within weeks. Developing a blockbuster takes five years. That can't be optimized away. Or, as they say internally: “You can adapt business models quickly, but you can’t rush out an industry-defining Elder Scrolls.”

PR successes with fans are cheaply bought when the production base collapses at the same time. Sharma's approach is increasingly creating scorched earth in the studios. The next Xbox titles will not be shaped by creative vision, but by external management consultants. The result of such processes has rarely been a good video game.