Xbox Game Pass: CEO Asha Sharma plans price correction downwards

Microsoft's new head of gaming, Asha Sharma, has admitted in an internal memo that Xbox Game Pass is currently "too expensive" for players. Following last year's massive price increase, management is now aiming for a more flexible system to boost the service's appeal.

In an internal memo to staff, Asha Sharma explained that the current Game Pass pricing model was not final and that a better "value equation" for customers was needed in the short term.

Strategy change after record prices

The statements come roughly six months after Microsoft drastically increased the price of its highest tier, Game Pass Ultimate, by 50 percent to €26,99 per month in October 2025. Sharma, who only succeeded Phil Spencer in February 2026, is thus clearly distancing herself from her predecessor's aggressive monetization strategy.

The current status quo of subscription models (as of April 2026):

Game Pass Ultimate: 27,00 € / month

27,00 € / month PC Game Pass: 15,00 € / month

15,00 € / month Game Pass Premium: 13,00 € / month

13,00 € / month Game Pass Essential: 9,00 € / month

The Call of Duty Dilemma

Behind the scenes, an economic battle for market share is raging. The integration of Call of Duty as a day-one title is considered the main reason for the recent price surge. Reports zufolg to Last year alone, Microsoft forwent over $300 million in direct sales revenue to keep the shooter series on subscription.

Internally, Sharma said they are now considering a "more flexible system." Industry insiders are already speculating whether Microsoft will remove Call of Duty from the standard subscription or move it to an even more expensive add-on package in order to lower the base price for casual players. Sharma announced that he will discuss the new plans in more detail with the teams next week.

Microsoft has maneuvered itself into a dead end with its "Day One" guarantee for AAA blockbusters. While player numbers increased thanks to titles like "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7," revenue per user stagnated due to high acquisition costs. Sharma's description of the service as "too expensive" is an admission that the community's pain threshold has been reached—and for many, already exceeded.

A modular structure, similar to streaming providers like Netflix (basic with advertising vs. premium), is the logical technical consequence to expand the user base beyond hardcore gamers.

A price reduction in the core segment is likely, but will probably come at the cost of content. Those who still want to play major blockbusters like Call of Duty or Starfield expansions on day one will likely have to purchase an expensive premium module. The era of the "all-inclusive subscription" for a small price is definitively over.