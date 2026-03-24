Xbox Game Pass: New CEO Asha Sharma plans cheaper subscription models

Microsoft's new gaming CEO, Asha Sharma, is considering restructuring Xbox Game Pass to reach a wider audience through lower entry barriers and potential advertising funding.

Asha Sharma, who succeeded Phil Spencer in February 2024, is reportedly planning to... The Informationto make Xbox Game Pass more attractive to a wider audience through new pricing models and cheaper tiers. This is management's response to the drastic price increases in October 2025, when the price of the Ultimate subscription climbed to $30 per month.

Price correction after massive price increases

Sharma's strategic focus marks a clear departure from the previous pricing policy. Currently, access to the Xbox ecosystem is expensive.

Game Pass Ultimate: $30/month

$30/month PC Game Pass: $16,50/month

$16,50/month Game Pass Premium: $15/month

$15/month Game Pass Essential: $10/month

The idea of ​​introducing "lower-priced tiers" is a business necessity. Since the 50 percent price increase for the Ultimate subscription last year, user numbers in segments outside of core gamers have stagnated. Sharma appears to be adopting the model of major streaming providers like Netflix.

Advertising funding and bundle options with Netflix

One concrete approach to a more affordable model is the integration of advertising. Reports indicate that Microsoft is experimenting with the concept of granting playtime in exchange for watching commercials – a model that is standard in the mobile sector but would be completely new in the console market.

Furthermore, evidence is mounting of a collaboration with Netflix. Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters confirmed that they have already "exchanged ideas" with Sharma regarding potential subscription bundles between Xbox and Netflix. Such a combined package could massively increase the reach of both services, provided the revenue sharing arrangement works out for both tech giants.

Project Helix and Hardware Change

This realignment is taking place at a critical stage. Sharma ended the "This Is An Xbox" campaign shortly after taking office, suggesting a return to clear brand structures.

This is particularly interesting with regard to the upcoming generation of hardware around the Xbox Project HelixMicrosoft is positioning the Xbox Project Helix as a dedicated premium console. To establish such a high-end platform in the market, Microsoft needs an attractive software equivalent. A high-priced Game Pass alone could deter potential buyers; a more flexible, modular subscription system, on the other hand, could provide the necessary incentive to purchase the new hardware.