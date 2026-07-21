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Xbox Game Pass Starter lands in Meta's Horizon+ subscription

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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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MetaHorizon+ is getting the Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition with 50+ games and 10 hours of cloud gaming. All the details on the new Microsoft partnership.

Game Pass X Meta

Subscribers to Meta Horizon+ now have access to a scaled-down Starter Edition of Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost. Microsoft is thus leveraging third-party ecosystems to expand the reach of its subscription service without incurring its own hardware costs.

The offer is available immediately to all eligible Horizon+ subscribers in supported regions. A Horizon+ subscription costs $7,99 per month or $59,99 per year. The included Game Pass version grants access to a library of over 50 game titles.

The package includes titles such as Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Grounded, Overcooked 2, DayZ, Deep Rock Galactic, and SnowRunner. Microsoft strictly limits the integrated cloud gaming to ten hours per month. No additional playtime is included in the Starter plan.

Software reach replaces console exclusivity

This move follows a familiar methodology. Back in May, Microsoft bundled the Starter Edition with Discord Nitro. The primary goal of these partnerships isn't profiting from the Starter tier. Microsoft is placing test versions on other platforms to convert users to the more expensive Standard or Ultimate plans.

For Meta, the freebie provides an argument against the exodus of VR users. Hardware sales stagnate if usage collapses after a few months. Flat-screen games in virtual reality are intended to keep headsets in everyday use. Microsoft provides the content, Meta bears the hardware risk. Pure division of labor.

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For existing MetaHorizon+ users, the addition is a nice bonus at no extra cost. However, the actual benefit remains limited due to the ten-hour monthly cloud gaming limit. Anyone seriously wanting to play via the Quest screen will need to upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate.

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SOURCES:ecosystem
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