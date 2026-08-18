Xbox: Gamescom announcement expected according to insider, but no Fallout or TES 6

Microsoft is planning a previously unannounced game announcement for the upcoming Gamescom, which, according to industry insider NateTheHate, may not include the expected blockbusters, but will still require attention.

Despite the speculation surrounding "The Elder Scrolls 6", a possible StarCraft shooter, or remaster projects for Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas It is said to be a separate title, the presence of which at the fair is still being verified.

Expectation management at Xbox

The rumor mill surrounding Xbox announcements is traditionally churning ahead of Gamescom. NateTheHate, a source with a checkered history, has narrowed down the scope of the "neat"-titled project. He explicitly excludes the already discussed heavyweight titles. This means fans should temper their hopes for "Wolfenstein 3" or official announcements regarding the Fallout remakes.

Whether Microsoft is actually holding back these projects for its own showcases or the Game Awards remains to be seen. The fact that Fallout Day is skipped this year and Bethesda is focusing on 2027 suggests a longer lead time. While a shadow drop, similar to Oblivion, is part of Bethesda's history, it's currently pure speculation.

I've heard of a neat Xbox announcement that should be at Gamescom. - NateTheHate2 (@ NateTheHate2) August 15, 2026

Xbox will be holding its livestreams on August 26th and 27th at 16:00 PM CEST. It's unclear whether the "neat" project will be shown there. The insider is still investigating.

This is a classic PR stunt. Without concrete facts, the message remains purely a marketing build-up to the live streams. For the player, this means: Don't expect anything. The Elder Scrolls 6Don't expect anything at all.