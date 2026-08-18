Latest

Xbox: Gamescom announcement expected according to insider, but no Fallout or TES 6

Mark Avatar 2026
By
Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
Follow:
2 MinRead
No comments

According to insiders, Microsoft is planning a new Xbox announcement at Gamescom 2026. Rumors suggest that well-known titles like Fallout 3 Remaster or TES 6 will not be included.

Xbox Logo 2026

Microsoft is planning a previously unannounced game announcement for the upcoming Gamescom, which, according to industry insider NateTheHate, may not include the expected blockbusters, but will still require attention.

Despite the speculation surrounding "The Elder Scrolls 6", a possible StarCraft shooter, or remaster projects for Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas It is said to be a separate title, the presence of which at the fair is still being verified.

Expectation management at Xbox

The rumor mill surrounding Xbox announcements is traditionally churning ahead of Gamescom. NateTheHate, a source with a checkered history, has narrowed down the scope of the "neat"-titled project. He explicitly excludes the already discussed heavyweight titles. This means fans should temper their hopes for "Wolfenstein 3" or official announcements regarding the Fallout remakes.

Whether Microsoft is actually holding back these projects for its own showcases or the Game Awards remains to be seen. The fact that Fallout Day is skipped this year and Bethesda is focusing on 2027 suggests a longer lead time. While a shadow drop, similar to Oblivion, is part of Bethesda's history, it's currently pure speculation.

Xbox will be holding its livestreams on August 26th and 27th at 16:00 PM CEST. It's unclear whether the "neat" project will be shown there. The insider is still investigating.

More Read

Arknights Endfield
Arknights: Endfield conquers Gamescom with experimental booths
Xbox Logo Red
Xbox outage in July: CTO cites licensing service and client bug as the cause
Final Fantasy VII Revelation Story
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation: New gameplay confirmed at Gamescom ONL

This is a classic PR stunt. Without concrete facts, the message remains purely a marketing build-up to the live streams. For the player, this means: Don't expect anything. The Elder Scrolls 6Don't expect anything at all.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

Sony is keeping the PS6 release date open: The console is losing its existential necessity.

The PS6 release date remains undecided. Sony CEO Totoki is tempering expectations for 2027 because…

40 comments

Insomniac director warns of social media hate towards Marvel's Wolverine

Insomniac director James Stevenson warns of social media hate directed at Marvel's Wolverine. The algorithm is endangering…

9 comments

State of Play with Phantom Blade Zero from 4 a.m. in the livestream

Phantom Blade Zero will be the focus of the State of Play on the 18th…

No comments

You Might Also Like