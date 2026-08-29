Hardware

Xbox Helix will become a family of devices: Microsoft is focusing on affordable hardware.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Xbox CEO Asha Sharma announces Project Helix as a family of devices. Microsoft is responding to the storage shortage and the threat of $1000 consoles.

Xbox Project Helix Concept
Xbox Project Helix Concept

Microsoft will not launch its next-gen system, codenamed Xbox Project Helix, as a single console, but rather as a family of devices. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma confirmed this in a BBC interview at Gamescom.

Affordability instead of a pure arms race focus

Analysts predict for classic next-gen hardware Market prices of over $1.000The reason for this is the ongoing storage crisis, driven by the extreme demand for RAM and memory chips in the AI ​​industry. According to forecasts, this price point would lead to a revenue drop of around 40 percent compared to the current console generation.

Microsoft is responding to this scenario with a revised hardware strategy. Sharma in concreteThe industry needs to focus on efficiency and affordability. The goal is to offer customers more choices when purchasing and using hardware.

At the same time, the company promises high performance. Project Helix is ​​designed to run console and PC titles on the same platform. The Xbox boss did not provide details on the specific specifications or individual model variants.

Consistent continuation of the multi-hardware approach

Splitting the product line into different price and performance tiers is nothing new for Microsoft. The company already opted for two systems with significantly different power levels at the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S. Moving towards an even broader family of devices for Project Helix is ​​the logical next step in this strategy, designed to circumvent the extremely high component costs resulting from the storage shortage.

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For gamers, this announcement means full performance, including PC compatibility, on their home screens, but at a high cost. At the same time, Microsoft is creating alternatives for players who aren't willing to shell out four-figure sums for a single hardware grid. Period.

Dividing the products into a single device family effectively prevented a single $1.000 price tag from deterring the masses. However, anyone hoping for a dramatic performance boost at a budget-friendly price is ignoring the realities of the storage market.

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