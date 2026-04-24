Xbox returns to classic green: Rebranding marks a new beginning

Microsoft is giving Xbox a fresh logo in its traditional neon green and simultaneously bidding farewell to the name "Microsoft Gaming." This visual return to its roots follows a new strategy that focuses on more stable console cycles and price reductions for Game Pass.

The iconic Xbox logo is now shining in its classic green again, after years of the brand relying on a simple, almost sterile white. But there's more to the new "glossy look" than just nostalgia: The leadership team around Asha Sharma and Matt Booty is ushering in a new era with the slogan "We Are Xbox". profound course correction One. This is a direct response to the community's frustration with stagnant features and excessively high prices.

The return of an identity

The switch back to the color green is a symbolic act. In recent years, the Xbox brand, under the umbrella of "Microsoft Gaming," often seemed more like a software division of a tech giant than a gaming platform with its own distinct personality. Renaming the entire team "Xbox" demonstrates a renewed appreciation for its heritage as a strength.

Technically, the new logo is a blend of the modern, three-dimensional design of the Xbox 360 era and the aggressive color scheme of the first Xbox handheld dream. It appears more tangible and less distant than the previous flat design.

Focus on the hardware base

More interesting than the logo, however, is the accompanying mission statement. Xbox openly admits that its PC presence is currently not strong enough and that players have been frustrated by a lack of innovation. To turn things around, they are relying on two pillars:

Stabilization of the current generation: The “Fundamentals” for players and developers are to be improved to make the Series consoles more attractive. Project Helix: Confirmation that work on the next-gen hardware under this codename is already progressing intensively.

The most significant change for our wallets is probably the Game Pass price adjustmentThe fact that the price of Ultimate drops from EUR 26,99 to EUR 22,99 is a rare move in an industry that otherwise only knows the way up.

The catch: The removal of Call of Duty from the subscription's day-one lineup is the price for these savings. This demonstrates Xbox's new pragmatism: They are prioritizing sustainable revenue and lower entry barriers for the masses over the extremely expensive promise of giving away every blockbuster.

Is the logo alone a cause for celebration? No. But the accompanying realization that Xbox has become detached from its community is crucial. The price reduction for Game Pass is a real selling point for gamers, while the end of "Microsoft Gaming" as a name shows that Xbox wants to be a gaming brand again, not just a spreadsheet. The focus on "Project Helix" gives hope that the mistakes of the current generation will be avoided with the next generation of hardware.

What do you think of this trade-off: A significantly cheaper Game Pass, but no more "Call of Duty" releases directly at launch in the subscription?