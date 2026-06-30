Xbox crisis: Kojima's OD survives, five studios on the brink of collapse

Hideo Kojima's cloud horror game "OD" continues to be funded by Microsoft despite the comprehensive strategic restructuring of the Xbox division, while several internal studios are facing closure.

The shift in strategy from aggressive studio acquisitions to rigorous profitability testing affects the entire Xbox ecosystem, but spares high-profile prestige projects. While Microsoft assures Bloomberg that it is keeping its overall budget for game content stable compared to last year, the reality is an aggressive reallocation of resources.

The unannounced fantasy RPG from IO Interactive, which was apparently funded by Xbox, has been completely cancelled, as seen here. berichtet, which has already led to layoffs at the developer.

Kojima as an Xbox prestige object

Despite the change in leadership from Phil Spencer to Asha Sharma, Kojima's studio continues to work on "OD". The project is based on a tight integration of Microsoft's cloud infrastructure and, according to Kojima, will be based on a completely new game system that traditional publishers previously rejected as unviable.

Sticking to the deal shows that Microsoft is primarily using this ambitious project as a technological showcase. However, the death of actor Udo Kier in November has left logistical gaps in the production process, as scans exist but no final performance capture recordings.

Five internal studios on the chopping block

The term "reset" perfectly describes the first-party structure of Xbox. Reports indicate that five renowned internal studios are currently on the brink of closure. Arkane Lyon (Marvel's Blade), Double Fine (Psychonauts), Ninja Theory (Hellblade), Compulsion Games (South of Midnight) and Undead Labs (State of Decay 3).

The studio management is currently trying to mitigate the closure by means of a Management buyout or to avert a sale to other publishers. This is the exact opposite of the expansion policy of recent years. It's an emergency stop. Microsoft is streamlining its portfolio of high-risk niche projects to offset the massive costs of the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

For gamers, this restructuring means a massive narrowing of the Xbox lineup. Microsoft is abandoning the concept of forcing diversity through the mass acquisition of creative studios. Exclusive prestige titles like "OD" will remain because they showcase the cloud platform, but mid-sized first-party productions will be phased out.

Those who were hoping for offbeat blockbusters outside the mainstream will lose the most important arguments for the platform with the potential removal of Arkane and Double Fine.