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Xbox up 86 percent: Number spike without market turnaround

Niklas Profile 2026
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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Xbox Series X|S sees an 86% increase in June 2026. Why Mat Piscatella's Circana figures don't mean the end of the hardware crisis.

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Xbox Series X|S hardware sales increased by 86 percent in June 2026 compared to the same month of the previous year, while PS5 and Switch 2 declined significantly. What looks like a breakthrough is, upon closer examination of the data, a purely statistical effect.

Circana's June report

The latest Circana report by market analyst Mat Piscatella shows that Microsoft's console division had its strongest month so far in 2026. Sales of the Xbox Series X|S increased by 86 percent across the US. In terms of revenue, the result almost doubled year-on-year.

At the same time, the competition is experiencing significant declines: The Nintendo Switch 2 is down 78 percent compared to its launch month of June 2025. Sony's PS5 is down 43 percent in unit sales over the same period.

Despite this percentage increase, Xbox hardware remains unchanged in third place in the overall ranking of units sold, behind the Nintendo Switch 2 and the PlayStation 5. The overall US hardware market collapsed by 62 percent year-over-year in June to $383 million.

Xbox Series had a good June in the US. Units up 86% vs last June, avg price up as well. Highest US Xbox Series units this year. Last June, Xbox Series was seeing impact of the May price increase and the Switch 2 launch. So, big % growth on a smaller base last year. Still, good month for Xbox Series.

Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2026-07-22T13:10:36.123Z

The mechanics behind the percentage increase

Statistical upward spikes require a low base. June 2025 was historically weak for Microsoft, due to the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 and the noticeable after-effects of its own price adjustments. Starting from a low point, even moderate sales volumes can generate high percentage gains.

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Two specific factors influenced the June 2026 result:

  • Attached price increase: The announced price increase of up to $150 for the Xbox Series X|S on August 1st has brought forward purchases.
  • Exclusive software: The release of Forza Horizon 6 provided the first purely platform-specific flagship title in June in a long time.

Under Asha Sharma's leadership, there is a focus on core brands and the announcement of titles like "Gears of War: E-Day." This does not change the fundamental market dynamics.

An 86 percent increase sounds fantastic in PR press releases. In practice, it means Microsoft is taking advantage of the pull-forward effect before the next price increase and profiting from an extremely weak baseline from the previous year. Despite this exceptional month, the Xbox Series X|S remains the third-best-selling system on the market. From August onward, the higher sales price will dampen sales volume.

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