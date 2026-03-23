Xbox Partner Preview announced: Focus on STALKER 2 and The Expanse

Microsoft has scheduled a new Xbox Partner Preview for Thursday, March 26, 2026, which will provide updates on third-party titles such as "Stranger Than Heaven" and "STALKER 2" starting at 18:00 PM German time.

The digital showcase focuses exclusively on games from external partners such as Sega, GSC Game World, and Owlcat Games. In addition to gameplay glimpses of previously announced projects, Microsoft has confirmed world premieres and new title announcements for Xbox Game Pass.

RPG focus and the return to the Zone

The event's agenda is clearly defined: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (Sega) will present the new project. Stranger Than Heaven We will present it in detail. After the success of the last Like a Dragon installments, the question arises whether the studio will remain true to its familiar gameplay loop or explore new technical avenues.

Additionally, "STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl" is once again in the spotlight. Given its long development time, a substantial update to achieve gold status or final performance optimizations for the Xbox Series X|S is long overdue. With "The Expanse: Osiris Reborn," Microsoft is also showcasing an action RPG based on the book and television series by James S.A. Corey – a title that must deliver, above all, in terms of narrative and atmosphere.

The role of Owlcat and Third Parties

The mention of Owlcat Games (Pathfinder, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader) is interesting. This suggests that Microsoft is further expanding its portfolio of complex (C)RPGs to occupy a specific niche on consoles that is traditionally more at home on PC.

Unlike Microsoft's own Developer Direct formats, Partner Preview serves as a tactical tool to bridge the release gaps between major first-party blockbusters. For players, this means fewer CGI trailers from Microsoft studios and more direct gameplay footage of titles that are often released soon after or go straight to Game Pass.

For the community, this date is an important indicator for the gaming year 2026. Those who value technical precision should choose the 4K stream on YouTube to objectively assess the visual quality of "STALKER 2" and the new Expanse RPG. The announcement of new Game Pass titles directly during the stream also offers tangible financial benefits for subscribers, as titles are often presented that will be available at launch without additional costs.