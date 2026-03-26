Xbox Partner Preview today: Livestream starts at 18 PM

The Xbox Partner Preview It starts today at 18:00 PM and delivers new details about STALKER 2 as well as projects from Sega and Owlcat Games.

The 30-minute broadcast will focus on gameplay. STRANGER THAN HEAVEN and The Expanse: Osiris RebornMicrosoft has also announced world premieres and new additions to Xbox Game Pass. You can watch the stream live above these lines.

Particular attention is paid to the technical performance of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2After the delays, the scenes shown today must prove that the shooter runs stably on the Series X. Those looking for substance over PR should tune in at 18 PM. The facts will follow here immediately after the show.