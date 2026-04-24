Xbox Project Helix receives "first-class" status at Microsoft

In a surprisingly candid interview with Game File, Xbox boss Asha Sharma admits that the Xbox console has recently been strategically neglected. With a focused return to performance and stability, the hardware is now intended to deliver a "first-class experience" once again.

“We are investing in it again as a first-class experience,” Sharma said in a conversation with Game File The word "again" in particular speaks volumes: it's an indirect admission that the Xbox console hasn't been Microsoft's top priority in recent years. While they tried to position Xbox as a device-independent subscription model and cloud service, the core product – the physical console – clearly fell by the wayside.

The admission: The console was a sideshow.

The last few years have been characterized by the vision of "gaming everywhere." The console was often seen as just one of many access points to Game Pass. However, this strategy of maximum reach came at a price. Sharma openly admits: "We know that we simply haven't invested that much there, and that's why we're returning to it now."

The community has recently become increasingly frustrated by the lack of new system features and a pricing trend that overwhelmed many. Xbox's renewed self-description as a "challenger" demonstrates a new humility. They no longer see themselves as the untouchable market leader in subscription services, but rather as a challenger that needs to stabilize its customer base.

Focus on "muscle" and performance

To save the Xbox brand, Sharma wants to "rebuild muscle". The goal is clearly defined:

Quality & reliability: The system experience should be excellent again.

The system experience should be excellent again. Performance guarantee: Hardware power shouldn't just exist on paper, but should be noticeable through optimized software.

Hardware power shouldn't just exist on paper, but should be noticeable through optimized software. Regular updates: Maintaining the platform is once again the focus.

This change of course acts like an emergency stop. Before fully venturing into the future with Xbox Project Helix, the current foundation first needs to be made watertight again. new Xbox branding This marks the first visible step in this turnaround.

Many questions remain unanswered.

Despite the clear statement regarding hardware, the long-term strategy still seems like a work in progress. Sharma responds rather evasively to critical questions about exclusive titles or the "Open Platform" vision:I want to make the right decision, not the fastest one.

This suggests a massive internal conflict of objectives. On the one hand, they want to strengthen the console through quality and control, while on the other hand, they are considering a more open system (similar to the PC), which would inevitably mean less control over store revenue and platform exclusivity.

Xbox's admission of neglecting hardware is an honest acknowledgment to core gamers. It's a rejection of the purely "subscription-first" mentality. But words alone won't deliver stable frame rates or exclusive system sellers. As long as key questions about exclusivity and PC integration are answered with "we're still evaluating," Xbox will remain a brand in flux. In theory, Xbox will become "first-class" again—now the actions must follow.

Do you think Xbox can maintain its focus on hardware when there is increasing pressure to open the platform to third-party stores?