Xbox Project Helix: Microsoft backtracks on opening the store to Steam & Epic Games

The vision of a hybrid PC-console system is cracking before the foundation has even been laid. Asha Sharma is distancing herself from the promises of her predecessors, turning the promised open system back into a question mark.

While Steve Allison of Epic Games publicly celebrated the arrival of the Epic Games Store on the new Xbox hardware back in February, Sharma has now pulled the plug. Discussions about opening it up to third-party stores were conducted under previous leadership, a team that is not part of Sharma's current staff. The promise of a system that would break down the barriers between PC and console is thus rendered obsolete – at least for the time being.

Hybrid hardware without a clear software edge

Xbox Project Helix is ​​being positioned as a performance powerhouse, unifying Xbox titles and PC libraries. However, the technical details remain vague. While Microsoft speaks of customization options and participation, it refuses to confirm support for platforms like Steam or the Epic Games Store. According to Sharma, the company is back to the drawing board, trying to define what an "open" platform even means in 2026. Integrating third-party marketplaces is no longer a done deal, but rather one option among many that will be "examined as a team."

"I was not involved in these discussions." Sharma, in conversation with Stephen Totilo, relay a messageThis statement effectively dashes any hopes for a smooth transition of existing PC libraries to the new hardware. Microsoft intends to retain control over transaction fees. Anyone who believed Microsoft would voluntarily relinquish its 30 percent margin to Valve or Epic has ignored the industry's economic gravity.

Microsoft is executing a strategic emergency stop, burying the era in which the console was merely an annoying add-on to Game Pass. With Asha Sharma's admission that it neglected the hardware for years in favor of cloud expansion, the company is now returning under the banner of "Project Helix" and a First-class promise .

Anyone wanting a PC in console format with Steam connectivity should probably buy a Steam Deck, because Microsoft has just slammed the door shut on true freedom again.