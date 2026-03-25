Xbox Project Helix: Microsoft launches “Xbox Mode” for Windows 11

As a preview of Xbox Project Helix, Microsoft has begun rolling out the new Xbox Mode for Windows 11, replacing the previous "Full Screen Experience." This change comes immediately after its announcement at GDC 2026 and marks an attempt to finally transform the PC into a hybrid console.

The Xbox Mode This is the answer to Steam's Big Picture Mode. While the previous full-screen feature was primarily limited to handhelds like the ASUS ROG Ally, the new mode is now aimed at all PC users. The goal: a UI that is fully controllable via controller and closes the gap between console and desktop.

Game cards and cloud synchronization in focus

The most noticeable new feature in Xbox Mode is the introduction of Game Cards. These info cards, when a title is selected, not only display playtime and achievements, but also, for the first time, prominently show the cloud save status. Players can instantly see whether their game saves are synchronized between their Xbox console and PC – a feature designed to reduce friction, especially for "Play Anywhere" users.

Technically, Microsoft also promises improved performance through reduced overhead. The mode is designed to manage Windows background processes more efficiently, freeing up more system resources for the game. Initial reports from insiders indicate that the 1% Low Frametimes setting is particularly stable on less powerful systems.

Microsoft has now rebranded its Xbox Full Screen Experience to just Xbox mode in the latest update for the Xbox app on PC — Tom Warren (@tomwarren.co.uk) 2026-03-24T12:40:58.562Z

Microsoft's strategic U-turn

Behind the visual polish lies a deeper strategy. With "Project Helix," Microsoft is increasingly integrating the GDK (Game Development Kit) of consoles and PCs. Xbox Mode serves as a bridgehead in this process.

Unified UI: The user interface is approaching the dashboard of the next Xbox generation.

The user interface is approaching the dashboard of the next Xbox generation. Store aggregation: Titles from third-party launchers such as Steam or Epic can also be integrated directly, with the Xbox app acting as a central hub.

Titles from third-party launchers such as Steam or Epic can also be integrated directly, with the Xbox app acting as a central hub. System integration: Unlike Steam, which is an app on the OS, Xbox Mode is more deeply integrated into Windows services, which theoretically allows for faster loading times through features like... Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD) allows.

For PC gamers who use their computer in the living room or as a handheld, Xbox Mode is a long-overdue update and a first glimpse of the experience that Xbox Project Helix will offer. Most importantly, it eliminates the fiddly mouse navigation of the standard Windows UI.

Nevertheless, skepticism remains warranted: The Xbox app has struggled with sluggishness and crashes for years. Whether a new branding and game cards will be enough to lure users away from the established Steam environment depends on whether Microsoft delivers the promised performance improvements under the hood.