Xbox Project Helix: Why the performance advantage over the PS6 could evaporate

Current analyses of the upcoming console generation indicate a stronger hardware base for Microsoft's Xbox Project Helix. However, the technical advantage over the PS6 might be less significant in everyday gaming than the resulting production costs.

Despite pending official confirmation, the technical specifications of the next console generation are becoming clearer. According to leaks, Microsoft's "Xbox Project Helix" aims for the performance crown. The integrated "Magnus" chip is said to deliver approximately 25 percent higher computing power (TFLOPS) and a 20 percent increase in memory bandwidth compared to the PlayStation 6. The difference is particularly noticeable in the cache (LLC), which is said to be 140 percent larger on the Xbox hardware.

The relevance of the performance gap

Industry experts at Digital Foundry put this advantage into perspective. While the gap between the systems is larger on paper than with the current generation (PS5 vs. Xbox Series X), the impact on frame rate is expected to remain minimal.

Xbox hardware won't render titles at 60 FPS while the PS6 stays at 30 FPS. The advantage will manifest in slightly higher internal resolutions or better quality settings. This gap remains small. AI upscaling technologies like PSSR 2 or AMD FSR Diamond visually match the hardware differences. Eben nicht mehr als Detailarbeit.

Economic hurdles due to chip design

A crucial factor in the upcoming console war will be price. Here, Sony could have the advantage: While the Xbox's "Magnus" chip occupies an area of ​​over 400 mm² and is possibly based on an expensive dual-die design, Sony seems to be opting for a more compact, monolithic design for the PS6.

A smaller die size significantly reduces production costs, which are estimated to be around €600 for the end user. Since both manufacturers are aiming for a release in 2027, pricing will ultimately be more important in the market than purely theoretical computing power.

According to current information, both the PlayStation 6 and Xbox Project Helix are expected in 2027. While Microsoft holds the technological lead, Sony could offer a more attractive price to end customers due to lower production costs and a more efficient chip design. The real-world benefit of the Xbox's increased performance remains to be seen, given modern upscaling techniques.