Xbox Project Helix: Why Steam is becoming increasingly unlikely

Microsoft's "Xbox Project Helix" promises to merge console and PC. What sounds like user-friendliness on paper undermines the classic financing model of the console industry. A rethink of the next Xbox generation may already be underway.

Under the leadership of Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma, Redmond is working on the next generation of hardware. Xbox Project Helix is ​​intended to play native Xbox software as well as PC games. However, the provision of an open ecosystem directly clashes with the economic realities of the games industry.

The classic console business is breaking down.

Console hardware has historically been a loss-making business, or at best, a break-even proposition. Even now, it's estimated that every Xbox sold is losing $150. Microsoft and Sony sell their consoles at very low prices or with subsidies, in order to subsequently pocket a 30 percent margin on every digital software purchase in their own stores. A system that opens up third-party marketplaces like Steam without restrictions cuts off this revenue stream.

Internal data that Windows Central The data reportedly available paints a clear picture of user behavior on open platforms. While around 75 percent of users of handhelds like the ROG Xbox Ally have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription, when it comes to actually purchasing software without prior ties to the ecosystem, only two percent of players use the Xbox PC Store. Over 90 percent of transactions go directly to Valve. This should alarm Microsoft.

Should Microsoft transfer these usage patterns to the Xbox Project Helix, the company will sell the hardware, but the highly profitable margins from game distribution will be almost entirely lost. This could mean the end of Steam integration on the Xbox Helix.

Rising component prices are forcing four-figure end-customer prices.

This development coincides with a hardware market that has long since abandoned the traditional practice of discounting components. Manufacturing costs for high-end SoCs based on AMD's custom architecture, as well as for modern memory modules, are rising. The historical principle of producing consoles more cheaply over their lifespan no longer applies.

Without cross-subsidization through exclusive software sales, the hardware price must cover the actual manufacturing costs. Industry insiders are speculating that an unmodified, open Helix system would cost between $999 and $1.200. This would place the hardware directly on par with pre-built mid-range gaming PCs, pushing it out of the traditional console price segment.

The dilemma of platform strategy

Microsoft faces four strategic options, each with fundamental disadvantages:

The open platform: Microsoft delivers a full-fledged PC experience including Steam access. The price rises to PC levels, and mass-market sales collapse.

Microsoft delivers a full-fledged PC experience including Steam access. The price rises to PC levels, and mass-market sales collapse. The closed system: Microsoft maintains strict control over the store and subsidizes the hardware. The marketing promise of opening up the PC market is broken.

Microsoft maintains strict control over the store and subsidizes the hardware. The marketing promise of opening up the PC market is broken. The hybrid model: External stores are only permitted through partnership agreements or with altered fees. This results in more complicated communication and confusion for the end consumer.

External stores are only permitted through partnership agreements or with altered fees. This results in more complicated communication and confusion for the end consumer. Steam is out.Microsoft could completely ban Steam from the Xbox Helix.

Transparency comes at a price. Those who demand the flexibility of Steam on a console will have to pay for the subsidies at the point of sale. An open ecosystem at the traditional console price of €500 is no longer possible.

Microsoft will have to decide whether Xbox will become a brand for hardware enthusiasts with deep pockets – or remain a closed platform.