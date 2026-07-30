Xbox quarterly figures under new management: The big upswing is still pending.

Microsoft is growing to astronomical heights thanks to Azure, while its gaming division remains in the red despite a change in leadership. The latest figures demonstrate that restructuring costs money before it shows any impact on the bottom line.

The fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 brought Microsoft consolidated revenue of $90 billion – an increase of 18 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Net income rose by 31 percent to $35,8 billion. The driving force behind this growth remains the cloud business. Azure grew by 43 percent, and the entire cloud division surpassed the $100 billion mark in annual revenue for the first time.

Xbox represents the opposite end of this spectrum. Revenue in the Content & Services segment fell by 10 percent year-over-year. This segment encompasses Microsoft's digital game sales, revenue from its own titles, and its subscription business.

The company has refused to provide specific details for years. Current Game Pass subscriber numbers are missing from the report, as are key figures for Xbox Series console hardware sales. What we do know is that Microsoft is deliberately reducing production and losing money on every unit sold – a losing proposition.

Special expenses negatively impact the result

The operating margin of the gaming division suffered in the past quarter due to one-off effects. Severance payments following the waves of layoffs, as well as impairments, directly impacted the balance sheet. Microsoft did not disclose a specific figure for these special charges, but explicitly identified Xbox as a negative factor in the financial report. These burdens were partially offset by financial gains from the investment in Anthropic and savings from internal retirement programs.

Key business figures (Q4 FY 2026)

Sales volume: 90,0 billion US dollars ( + 18% )

90,0 billion US dollars ( ) Operating profit: 40,6 billion US dollars ( + 18% )

40,6 billion US dollars ( ) Nettogewinn: 35,8 billion US dollars ( + 31% )

35,8 billion US dollars ( ) Earnings per share (EPS): $4,81+ 32%)

divisions

Microsoft Cloud: $59,3 billion in revenue ( + 27% )

$59,3 billion in revenue ( ) Productivity & Business Processes: 37,8 billion US dollars ( + 14% )

37,8 billion US dollars ( ) Intelligent Cloud: 39,3 billion US dollars ( + 32% )

39,3 billion US dollars ( ) More Personal Computing: 12,9 billion US dollars (4 % OFF)

Individual product areas

Azure: + 43%

Microsoft 365 Commercial Cloud: + 14%

Microsoft 365 Consumer Cloud: + 24%

LinkedIn: + 12%

Dynamics 365: + 13%

Windows OEM & Devices: 7 % OFF

Xbox Content & Services: 10 % OFF

Search Advertising (e.g., TAC): + 10%

Full fiscal year 2026

Sales volume: 331,8 billion US dollars ( + 18% )

331,8 billion US dollars ( ) Nettogewinn: 133,7 billion US dollars ( + 31% )

133,7 billion US dollars ( ) Earnings per share: $17,95+ 32%)

The picture is clear. Thousands of job cuts, closed development studios, and the aggressive expansion of the multi-platform strategy to competing systems have so far primarily resulted in increased costs. Those who expected immediate growth after the restructuring are now seeing declining revenues.

This balance sheet doesn't yet technically allow for a final judgment on the direction of the new Xbox leadership. Restructuring costs are incurred immediately. Revenues from budget savings or sales on other platforms will be realized with a time lag.

This financial report changes absolutely nothing for gamers. Microsoft is using the enormous profits from its cloud division to cross-subsidize expensive Xbox upgrades and pay severance packages. There is still no transparency regarding the success of Game Pass or console sales.

Anyone wanting to know if Asha Sharma's new strategy will succeed will have to wait for the financial results of the next two to three quarters. Until then, the gaming division remains the problem child of the empire.