Xbox reset: Constant game budget necessitates studio closures

Xbox is stabilizing its game content budget at last year's level, while major studio closures and layoffs are expected from July 6, 2026.

The claim to retain the total investment is an attempt at damage control after the failed RPG deal with IO Interactive to operate. According to Bloomberg confirmed an Xbox spokesperson: "We expect to invest about the same amount in content as last year."

What sounds like a success story is, on closer inspection, a radical shift in focus. The money is no longer flowing into the breadth of the portfolio or into creative niches, but is being concentrated in a few, supposedly safe, AAA mega-projects. Microsoft is shifting its capital internally.

Declining sales and quadrupled hardware costs

CEO Asha Sharma has already explained the reasons for this tough stance internally. Xbox revenue has fallen by almost half a billion US dollars in the past five years. During the same period, hardware costs have quadrupled. Sharma described the studio system as "overextended," meaning structurally overstretched.

The consequence of these figures is a strategic reset that cannibalizes the existing Game Pass model. For years, Microsoft acquired studios to generate volume for the subscription service. That phase is over. When revenues decline and hardware production costs skyrocket, there's less room for experimentation with a fixed budget.

The unionized employees are already verbally protesting the layoffs, declaring they will not be treated like disposable goods. Ultimately, however, the numbers will decide.

The list of studios to be closed includes renowned traditional studios.

Starting next week, the consolidation will directly affect first-party infrastructure. Reports name Compulsion Games, Double Fine, and Ninja Theory as the first companies slated for closure. Undead Labs is also under consideration for closure.

Especially that Arkane Studios faces imminent closure The new harsh reality is evident in France. If Microsoft cannot find an external buyer, the studio behind "Dishonored" will be shut down. These studios provided precisely the exclusive double-A content that, in theory, made Game Pass attractive.

Despite this, they haven't been profitable for Microsoft. In contrast to Sony, where core studios are protected as brand identities despite mass layoffs, Xbox breaks with this publisher philosophy. Only guaranteed billions in revenue, like with Call of Duty, count.

Consistent investment, coupled with rising development costs, means fewer games. The content budget is reserved for blockbuster franchises, while creative diversity on the platform dwindles. For Game Pass subscribers, the quality value outside the mainstream diminishes. Those seeking variety and innovative first-party titles will find this hardware future more readily on PC or PlayStation in the long run.