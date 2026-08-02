Xbox Series price increase: Microsoft raises Euro prices by up to €200

Microsoft has raised the prices of all Xbox Series X and Series S models in Europe by up to €200, as planned, effective August 1, 2026. The entry-level Series S console with 512 gigabytes of storage now costs €499,99, while the flagship Series X with a disc drive has climbed to €799,99.

Details of console hardware price increases

The price increase in Europe is more drastic than in the US market. The entry-level Xbox Series S with 512 gigabytes of storage rises from €349,99 to €499,99, an increase of €150. Microsoft is now charging €599,99 for the 1-terabyte version, up from €399,99 – a full €200 increase.

The same pattern applies to high-end hardware: The digital Xbox Series X with one terabyte of storage now costs €749,99 (previously €549,99). The model with an optical drive is priced at €799,99, up from €599,99. In the UK, prices have increased by up to £170.

Xbox model Old price (EUR) New price (EUR) difference Xbox Series S (512 GB) 349,99 € 499,99 € + 150,00 Xbox Series S (1 TB) 399,99 € 599,99 € + 200,00 Xbox Series X Digital (1 TB) 549,99 € 749,99 € + 200,00 Xbox Series X (1 TB with disc) 599,99 € 799,99 € + 200,00

The margin doctrine trumps reach

Official begrundet Microsoft is taking this measure due to persistently high prices for memory chips on the global market. This component crisis is also affecting competitor Sony. However, the crucial difference lies in sales figures and strategy. Sony has shipped over 95 million PlayStation 5 consoles to date, while Microsoft's estimated shipments are around 35 million.

Shortly before the release of blockbuster titles like "GTA 6," foregoing a price increase would have been the logical way to steal market share from Sony. Microsoft is no longer paying this premium. CEO Satya Nadella is demanding independence and profitability from the division after 25 years of continuous subsidization.

That Xbox boss Asha Sharma simultaneously sets the goal of reaching half a billion daily active users by 2030 borders on wishful thinking under these pricing conditions. A starting price of €500 for five-year-old entry-level hardware stifles any customer growth.

Microsoft is sacrificing hardware sales in the European market for its own profit margin. An Xbox Series S for €500 completely misses the point of its original purpose as an affordable entry-level platform. Anyone opting for traditional hardware this console generation has no reason to choose against market leader Sony at these prices. Microsoft is effectively shifting its focus to PCs and cloud services – the console is being relegated to a high-priced niche product.