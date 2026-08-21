Xbox Series X25: Price & release date of the anniversary console closes in on the PS5 Pro

Microsoft has priced the limited-edition Xbox Series X25, celebrating its 25th anniversary, at €899,99 and will release the console on November 27, 2026. This means the version with the transparent retro design costs exactly the same as a PS5 Pro.

Transparent design meets high-end pricing

The hardware is technically based on the familiar Xbox Series X, including an optical drive. Visually, the case is inspired by the semi-transparent "OG Green" of the original Xbox from 2001. The internal components are visible through the green plastic casing. The package also includes the matching X25 special edition controller. Attendees of the original event even received a... free copy looking forward.

Xbox Series X: 25th Anniversary Edition

Early August 2026 raised Microsoft has already set the recommended retail price for the regular Xbox Series X with a 1TB drive at €799,99. The anniversary edition adds another €100 to the price. Market leader Sony, on the other hand, only charged a €50 premium for the PS5 Digital Edition on its 30th anniversary compared to the base model. That's a clear statement. Microsoft is charging a premium for the nostalgia factor.

The Black Friday release date highlights the commercial focus. While Sony offers more processing power and 2TB of storage with the PS5 Pro for the same price – albeit without a disc drive – the Series X25 offers purely cosmetic improvements. A specific date for the start of pre-orders is still pending.

The price of €900 for a technically unchanged, current-generation console is calculated purely based on collector value. Anyone looking for maximum computing power for this budget should opt for the competition or invest directly in PC hardware. This model caters exclusively to enthusiasts willing to pay a three-figure premium for nostalgic aesthetics.