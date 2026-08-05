Xbox Showcase at Tokyo Game Show 2026 officially scheduled

Microsoft will present the next Xbox Showcase at the Tokyo Game Show 2026. The stream will begin on September 17, 2026 at 12:00 PM German time.

The event is extending its duration to five days this year, running from September 17th to 21st. For us gamers, this simply means more time for announcements and trailers. Microsoft is launching its own stream right at the start on Thursday at noon. Perfect timing.

What does this mean for the community?

The TGS Showcase traditionally focuses heavily on the Japanese audience and the Asian market. Anyone expecting major blockbuster reveals from Western first-party studios will be disappointed. Experience shows that the focus is on Japanese partnerships, smaller surprises, and Xbox Game Pass deadlines. That's precisely what makes the event exciting. You just have to put it in the right context.

While Microsoft is still keeping specific games under wraps, the direction of TGS is clear. We expect fresh gameplay footage of previously announced projects from Asia, new Game Pass deals, and further partnerships with established Japanese studios. Sega, Square Enix, and Capcom regularly use this stream for surprises. A new spin-off or belated ports for the Xbox ecosystem are practically guaranteed.

Japan, we'll see you soon!



🗼XBOX Tokyo Game Show 2026 Broadcast

🎊 XBOX Fanfest Tokyo



See you on September 17 💚 #TGS2026 #XBOXFanFest #XBOXTGS pic.twitter.com/Rftxf3Y5Dj — XBOX (@XBOX) August 4, 2026

Anyone who only owns a PlayStation 5 absolutely shouldn't miss this stream. Microsoft is primarily showcasing third-party multiplatform titles at TGS. Many of the trailers and announcements shown there will appear in the store with a PS5 logo on the same day. If you want to know which Japanese RPGs or action hits will soon be coming to your console, tune in.

The date is set, but Microsoft is still keeping the specific games under wraps. Don't expect a gigantic revolution for your living room, but rather targeted updates for fans of Japanese gaming culture. Keep your expectations low. Tune in if you're interested in some fresh partner deals.

Which Japanese developer needs to deliver on the Xbox stage this year – and is a strong batch of new Game Pass titles from Asia enough for you?