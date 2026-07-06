Xbox divests Undead Labs, Ninja Theory and Double Fine

Microsoft is reducing its gaming division by approximately 4.800 jobs in the biggest restructuring in the brand's history and simultaneously divesting itself of four well-known development studios. The company is thus radically correcting its aggressive acquisition strategy of recent years in an effort to improve the division's weak margins.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma announced the latest wave of layoffsThis restructuring will extend throughout the entire fiscal year 2027. Specifically, 1.600 jobs will be eliminated at Xbox with immediate effect. All divisions are affected, including Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, and King. Simultaneously, Microsoft is completely divesting four first-party studios.

The developers at Compulsion Games and Double Fine Productions are becoming independent under the leadership of their respective management teams and will retain their brand rights. New, as yet unnamed, publishers have been found for Undead Labs and Ninja Theory to take over their ongoing operations.

According to the company, ongoing projects like "State of Decay 3" and Ninja Theory's next project will be funded and completed, but will be released outside the Xbox ecosystem in the future. A legally mandated consultation process has been initiated for the French studio Arkane Lyon, leaving the future of the licensed Blade game completely uncertain.

The failure of the subscription model in a tough market environment

The official reasons This time, the top brass refrained from the usual PR spin. Sharma made it unequivocally clear that the business was not healthy. According to him, Xbox's operating margin is three to ten times lower than that of comparable platform operators and publishers. The attempt to offset the structural deficit through the growth of Game Pass, multi-platform releases, and massive studio acquisitions simply failed. Growth fell short of expectations. Period.

Added to this is the ongoing slump in the console market, which is hitting Microsoft harder than its competitors due to its already lower hardware base. The consequence is a ruthless retreat to its profitable core franchises. Studios like Double Fine and Ninja Theory were primarily acquired as prestigious additions to the company's subscription service, but could never justify their enormous development costs on a purely economic level. Microsoft is now pulling the plug.

For gamers, this shatters the illusion that unlimited tech billions guarantee long-term stability. Those who hoped for exclusive blockbusters on Game Pass are now facing the wreckage of a failed growth strategy.

While "State of Decay 3" and "Senua" are still coming, they will be released as full-price titles on all platforms. This drain on Xbox's console hardware further erodes its already thin foundation of unique selling points. In the end, money rules, not the brand.