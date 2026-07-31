Xbox strategy 2027: Asha Sharma plans turnaround, but without hardware?

In an internal memo, Microsoft Gaming chief Asha Sharma outlines four strategic pillars for fiscal year 2027. Following the elimination of 3.200 jobs, the Xbox brand is expected to achieve double-digit growth again by 2030.

The internal document outlines the immediate reduction of 1.600 employees and the further dismissal of 1.600 during the current fiscal year. Management justifies the restructuring with an insufficient profit margin, which, according to Sharma, is three to ten times below the industry average. The stated goal for fiscal year 2027 is simply a return to increasing user numbers and higher revenues.

The implementation is based on four concepts: Core, Content, Creation, and Connection. Management defines "Core" as strengthening the console platform. "Content" calls for expanding existing games into global brands. "Creation" focuses on Minecraft as a platform for creators, while "Connection" aims to broaden the reach of the brands.

The return to commercial reality

The strategy hardly differs from the usual consolidation patterns in the industry. Anyone who buys up publishers over the years and inflates operating costs inevitably ends up at this point when console sales stagnate. The announcement to expand Minecraft as a creator platform after years of neglect is simply leveraging an already existing foundation.

Microsoft is setting its sights on fiscal year 2030. By then, the company aims to halve the gap to its long-term goal of one billion daily users. This requires sustainable, double-digit growth. The figures reflect the pressure the parent company is exerting on the division. The focus is shifting from pure platform growth to measurable profitability.

The silence surrounding the hardware, specifically Xbox Project Helix, remains telling. A new console? Not a word about it. While management speaks vaguely of the platform's strengths, there's no concrete commitment whatsoever regarding future hardware generations.

For gamers, this roadmap changes nothing in the short term. Four alliterations don't replace missing blockbusters, and laying off 3.200 employees doesn't accelerate development processes. Xbox owners will get the same games as before, just from a thinned-out studio network. The strategy is designed to appease Microsoft shareholders, not to enrich the game catalog.