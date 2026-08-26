Xbox meets IKEA: The stylish YXSTABY collection completely forgoes RGB bling.

Nine new furniture pieces bring console design directly into your living room without looking like a flashy e-sports arena. Microsoft and IKEA are focusing on simple felt furniture, casters, and subtle Easter eggs for gamers.

No more angular plastic monstrosities and neon tubes in the living room. YXSTABY series It takes a completely different approach than typical hardware manufacturers. Felt doors, light wood finish, clean lines. The technology disappears discreetly, the function remains.

Living room instead of gaming den

A TV stand on wheels for just under €100 finally brings order to the cable chaos behind the console. The rolling side table system conceals the charging electronics behind simple felt. It looks neat. It simply works.

Gamers will still recognize the details immediately. The stool is modeled after the Xbox joystick. The cushion and stainless steel tray are shaped like the D-pad. No garish Xbox green everywhere, just a subtle design. The armchair, priced at €99,95, is also practical, featuring its own storage compartment under the seat. Controller in, order restored.

Simply slamming the controller down on the table is a thing of the past. The YXSTABY D-Pad stand brings the iconic control pad into your living room as a stainless steel tray for just under 15 euros.

The D-Pad as a table decoration highlight

No plastic junk here, just solid stainless steel. IKEA and Xbox have molded the classic D-pad design into a 33-centimeter tray that holds your drinks, snacks, or even your resting gamepad. The symbolism is spot on. Every gamer immediately sees what it's about, while non-gamers simply see a futuristic designer piece on their table. Period.

At €14,99, this item is an extremely affordable accessory for your personal setup. However, be aware of the delivery status. Online stock is currently fluctuating significantly, and many retailers are not yet providing fixed delivery times. If you want this item, you should keep a close eye on the stock levels in your shopping cart.

Stow away, don't show off

The pricing remains surprisingly down-to-earth. From the controller display case for €19,99 to the side table for €129, the series caters to a budget-friendly segment.

Small items & decorations (under 20 euros)

Mirrored display box (€12,99): Showcases controllers, figures, and collectibles.

Showcases controllers, figures, and collectibles. D-Pad serving tray (€14,99): Stainless steel tray in the shape of the Xbox control pad.

Stainless steel tray in the shape of the Xbox control pad. D-Pad cushion (€14,99): Soft cushion with the distinctive D-pad look.

Accessories & Hardware Organization (20 to 40 Euros)

Toolbox (€24,99): Stores controllers and cables. The lid also serves as a laptop stand.

Stores controllers and cables. The lid also serves as a laptop stand. Monitor stand (€29,99): Bring the screen to eye level and free up space on the desk.

Bring the screen to eye level and free up space on the desk. Thumbstick stool (€39,99): Ergonomic seating furniture in an analog stick design that tilts slightly when sat on.

Furniture & Setups (From 80 Euros)

Gaming Chair (€79,99): Compact armchair with washable cover and integrated controller holder.

Compact armchair with washable cover and integrated controller holder. Side table on wheels (€99,99): Flexible table with extra storage space for cables and accessories.

Flexible table with extra storage space for cables and accessories. Mobile TV stand (€99,99): Rollable TV stand to easily move the console out of sight after the session.

IKEA is hitting the nail on the head for all those who don't want to sacrifice their living room for an all-black gaming setup. Gaming has long since become mainstream. Furniture has only rarely kept pace.

Thoughtful design for a real everyday dilemma. For those who prefer minimalist interiors but still want to neatly house their console, this offers excellent options at a fair price. A strong statement against bulky gaming designs.

Does the YXSTABY collection fit into your living room, or does a gaming setup absolutely have to look like hardware and RGB for you?