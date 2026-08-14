YHKT Entertainment unveils Bringer: New story-driven RPG for PC, PS5 and Mobile

YHKT Entertainment has announced the single-player action RPG "Bringer," built on Unreal Engine 5. Besides fast-paced combat and fluid character switching, a vast fantasy world with colossal creatures awaits.

"Bringer" sends you, a traveler with a dark secret, into the world of Thalassa. You find yourself caught between warring factions and encounter gigantic creatures called Arkiloth. YHKT Entertainment fully utilizes the Unreal Engine 5 to seamlessly transition cinematic story sequences into gameplay without any harsh cuts.

That looks promising on paper. Let's see how good the technical performance turns out in the end.

Flying changes in combat

At its core is a fast-paced, real-time combat system. You don't just control one hero, but seamlessly switch between your party members during combat. Various weapon modules, parries, dodge rolls, and powerful finishers demand precise timing.

The combat looks engaging and dynamic in the first trailer. However, the combat system won't be a walk in the park without real hit feedback.

First hands-on opportunity at Gamescom 2026

Those who want to try the game themselves won't have to wait long. At Gamescom 2026, you can play a first demo in Hall 10.1 at booth E053 and put the combat system through its paces.

Bringer boasts extremely strong visual and gameplay elements. The combination of UE5-style graphics, real-time group battles, and a dark story sounds promising. Whether the gameplay outside of combat offers enough depth and how smoothly the mobile version runs compared to the PC and PS5 versions will have to be revealed in the first hands-on reviews.