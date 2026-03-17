Two souls in one breast: How Nioh 3 pushes the boundaries of the combat system

With "Nioh 3," Team Ninja took another massive leap, splitting the arsenal into two distinct combat worlds. This special breaks down how the core gameplay evolved to raise the bar for the entire series. The introduction of the Dual Style System is the centerpiece, delivering tactical depth that redefines the masochistic RPG genre. It’s a total game changer.

The radical split between samurai and ninja

Nioh has always been a balancing act. You have the raw power of the samurai versus the nimble utility of the shinobi. With “Nioh 3,” Team Ninja turned that balance into the core loop. No more wading through skill trees that lead to a bloated hybrid mess. Now we get two razor-sharp identities: Samurai style and Ninja style. Pure efficiency.

Producer Fumihiko Yasuda made it clear beforehand that this is no mere gimmick. The samurai style remains the foundation. It breathes the DNA of its predecessors, relying on direct confrontation, strong defense, and the familiar rhythm of classic Nioh combat. This is the foundation upon which we've all learned to accept on-screen death. A clear message to the purists among us that the series' roots have not been forgotten.

Ninja action like from the glorious Gaiden era

The real game changer is the ninja style. Team Ninja is tapping into its own legend: Ninja Gaiden. While the samurai fights head-on, the ninja prioritizes mobility and flanking. The goal was to give the ninja its own unique mechanical soul. Switch styles, and the gameplay shifts instantly. You become a shadow. Speed is everything.

What's particularly exciting here is the decision to make the ninja style significantly faster and more agile. This is exactly what many fans have been hoping for after the rather sluggish combat in heavy armor. It almost feels like Team Ninja has combined two games into one.

Shadow warriors on the rise: The ninja style relies entirely on speed, flanking attacks, and the new Mist mechanic.

Farewell to the Ki-Pulse focus: The new magic of the nebula

Here we come to the most technically interesting point of the announcement. The Ki Pulse has been the rhythmic heart of Nioh since the first game. Those who fail to control the pulse die. However, for the ninja style, Team Ninja noticeably downplays this dogma. The solution is: Mist (fog).

This new mechanic doesn't simply replace the classic Ki Pulse one-to-one, but rather adds a different rhythm to the ninja style. Mist creates an afterimage after an attack, which can briefly distract opponents. Evade adds a particularly close-range dodge maneuver. This fundamentally changes the feel of combat. While as a samurai we control and "breathe" the fight, as a ninja we play a dangerous hit-and-run game. This differentiation is bold, as it forces us to partially retrain the muscle memory we've developed over the past few years. A real risk, but one that breathes new life into the gameplay loop.

Instant Switching: The Birth of the Ultimate Combo

The true potential of "Nioh 3" unfolds through its instant style switching. We can switch between samurai and ninja styles mid-combo with the press of a button. This opens up possibilities previously only seen in stylistic action games. Imagine: You parry a heavy blow as a samurai, immediately switch to ninja style to get behind your opponent using a mist move, and then unleash a rapid series of dagger thrusts.

The game remains fair: players who want to specialize in a particular style can do so. According to official descriptions, players can even focus on one style for longer periods, depending on the challenge. However, those who want to get the most out of the game will have to master the interplay between styles. The system offers enormous tactical depth without forcing the player into a rigid framework.

Tactical Switching: Master instant switching between samurai and ninja to unleash devastating combos.

Precision is rewarded: The new Deflect system

As if that weren't complex enough, Team Ninja introduced the "Deflect" system. It's essentially a high-risk, high-reward mechanic for defense. Perfectly timed blocks not only regenerate Ki but also simultaneously charge our Arts and Ninjutsu gauges. This turns defense into an offensive strategy. We're no longer just passively waiting for the opponent to finish their combo. We actively seek the moment of impact to immediately strike back with enhanced abilities. This dramatically increases the demands on our reflexes but rewards us with a flow state that already looks incredibly addictive in the trailers.

Not only does our character become more flexible, but the world of "Nioh 3" also breathes a sigh of relief. The previously rather linear levels give way to larger "open field" areas. This means more exploration and less of a corridor-like feel. Team Ninja deliberately avoids a classic open world, opting instead for more interconnected areas with greater freedom, without completely abandoning the unique identity of the dense, challenging structure. There's more room for exploration and secrets, which should increase the replay value of each region. More space for combat also means more opportunities to truly utilize the ninja's new mobility tools.

A feast for mechanics nerds

"Nioh 3" is the most consistent evolution a fan could wish for. Team Ninja isn't resting on its laurels, but rather dismantling its own foundation to rebuild it with greater depth.

The separation into two combat styles with different focuses – classic Ki Pulse gameplay on the one hand, and Mist and Evade mechanics on the other – is a stroke of genius. It appeals to both lovers of methodical combat and fans of high-speed action. The larger world is the icing on the cake of an already extremely promising package for the future.

Co-writer: Dennis Giebert