Final Fantasy VII: Part III – Beliebtes In-Game Feature wird deutlich verbessert

FF7 Rebirth Director Naoki Hamaguchi says they are preparing a new revamped version of Queen’s Blood for Part 3 of the FF7 Remake trilogy! #FF7R



“So right now we are preparing a revamped, even better version of Queen’s Blood for the next title”



via @neo_aoshi https://t.co/v4DDreEXuK pic.twitter.com/MOUJ1enKdW