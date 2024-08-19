Gamescom Award 2024: Das sind die Nominierungen

Vor dem offiziellen Start der Gamescom in diesem Jahr wurden die Nominierungen der Gamescom Awards enthüllt. Qualifiziert waren alle Titel, die auch tatsächlich an der Gamescom teilen, womit Spiele von Sony ausgeschlossen sind.
Die Jury, bestehend aus renommierten deutschen und internationalen Games-Journalist sowie Creator, hat die vielversprechendsten Titel ausgewählt. Besonders hervorzuheben sind die Favoriten Little Nightmares 3 von Bandai Namco und Dune: Awakening von Funcom, die jeweils vier Nominierungen erhalten haben. Star Wars Outlaws von Ubisoft konnte sich in drei Kategorien nominieren lassen. Gleich mehrfach vertreten sind auch 11bit Studios mit ihren Titeln The Alters, Creatures of Ava und Frostpunk 2 sowie Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero und Unknown 9: Awakening, ebenfalls von Bandai Namco.
Der G award wird dieses Jahr in insgesamt 15 Kategorien verliehen, über die Besucher der Gamescom gemeinsam mit der Fachjury des Awards entscheiden. Der Startschuss zur Abstimmung fällt am Mittwoch, 21. August. Bis Donnerstag, 22. August um 14:00 Uhr (MESZ) können Besucher der Gamescom für ihre Favoriten in den Arts- und Plattform-Kategorien sowie den Kategorien „Best of Show Floor“ und „Best Trailer/Announcement“ der offiziellen Webseite oder vor Ort mittels QR-Code abstimmen.
Gamescom Award 2024 Nominierungen
Best Visuals
- Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Best Audio
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Nine Sols, Red Candle Games
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Best Gameplay
- Blue Prince, Dogubomb / Raw Fury
- Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
- Frostpunk 2, 11bit studios
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungs-kanonenkommandant, Bippinbits
Best Entertaining
- inZOI, Krafton
- Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom
- Palworld, Pocketpair
- PVKK: Planeten Verteidigungs- kanonenkommandant, Bippinbits
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Most Epic
- Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion
- Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Most Wholesome
- Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit Studios
- Tavern Talk, Gentle Troll Entertainment
- Tiny Bookshop, neoludische Spiele
- Urban Jungle, Kylyk Games / Assemble Entertainment
- Woodo, Daedalic Entertainment
Games of Impact
- Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit studios
- GreenGuardiansVR, SWR Südwestrundfunk
- Out and About, Yaldi Games
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games
Best Xbox Game
- Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit studios
- GreenGuardiansVR, SWR Südwestrundfunk
- Out and About, Yaldi Games
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games
Best PC Games
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
- Frostpunk 2, 11bit studios
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion
- The Alters, 11bit studios
Best PlayStation Game
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
- Frostpunk 2, 11bit studios
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion
- The Alters, 11bit studios
Best Mobile Game
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
- Frostpunk 2, 11bit studios
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion
- The Alters, 11bit studios
Im Rahmen der Gamescom: Opening Night Live wird bereits bekanntgegeben, wer in der Kategorie sustainability award gewonnen hat. Die restlichen Gewinner werden am kommenden Freitag während der Gamescom Award Show enthüllt.