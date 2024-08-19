Gamescom Award 2024: Das sind die Nominierungen

Vor dem offiziellen Start der Gamescom in diesem Jahr wurden die Nominierungen der Gamescom Awards enthüllt. Qualifiziert waren alle Titel, die auch tatsächlich an der Gamescom teilen, womit Spiele von Sony ausgeschlossen sind.

Die Jury, bestehend aus renommierten deutschen und internationalen Games-Journalist sowie Creator, hat die vielversprechendsten Titel ausgewählt. Besonders hervorzuheben sind die Favoriten Little Nightmares 3 von Bandai Namco und Dune: Awakening von Funcom, die jeweils vier Nominierungen erhalten haben. Star Wars Outlaws von Ubisoft konnte sich in drei Kategorien nominieren lassen. Gleich mehrfach vertreten sind auch 11bit Studios mit ihren Titeln The Alters, Creatures of Ava und Frostpunk 2 sowie Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero und Unknown 9: Awakening, ebenfalls von Bandai Namco.

Der G award wird dieses Jahr in insgesamt 15 Kategorien verliehen, über die Besucher der Gamescom gemeinsam mit der Fachjury des Awards entscheiden. Der Startschuss zur Abstimmung fällt am Mittwoch, 21. August. Bis Donnerstag, 22. August um 14:00 Uhr (MESZ) können Besucher der Gamescom für ihre Favoriten in den Arts- und Plattform-Kategorien sowie den Kategorien „Best of Show Floor“ und „Best Trailer/Announcement“ der offiziellen Webseite oder vor Ort mittels QR-Code abstimmen.

Gamescom Award 2024 Nominierungen

Best Visuals

Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids

Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Best Audio

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion

Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Nine Sols, Red Candle Games

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Best Gameplay

Blue Prince, Dogubomb / Raw Fury

Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids

Frostpunk 2, 11bit studios

PVKK: Planetenverteidigungs-kanonenkommandant, Bippinbits

Best Entertaining

inZOI, Krafton

Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

Palworld, Pocketpair

PVKK: Planeten Verteidigungs- kanonenkommandant, Bippinbits

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Most Epic

Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion

Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Most Wholesome

Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit Studios

Tavern Talk, Gentle Troll Entertainment

Tiny Bookshop, neoludische Spiele

Urban Jungle, Kylyk Games / Assemble Entertainment

Woodo, Daedalic Entertainment

Games of Impact

Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit studios

GreenGuardiansVR, SWR Südwestrundfunk

Out and About, Yaldi Games

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games

Best Xbox Game

Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit studios

GreenGuardiansVR, SWR Südwestrundfunk

Out and About, Yaldi Games

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games

Best PC Games

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids

Frostpunk 2, 11bit studios

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion

The Alters, 11bit studios

Best PlayStation Game

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids

Frostpunk 2, 11bit studios

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion

The Alters, 11bit studios

Best Mobile Game

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids

Frostpunk 2, 11bit studios

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion

The Alters, 11bit studios

Im Rahmen der Gamescom: Opening Night Live wird bereits bekanntgegeben, wer in der Kategorie sustainability award gewonnen hat. Die restlichen Gewinner werden am kommenden Freitag während der Gamescom Award Show enthüllt.