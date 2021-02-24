Gran Turismo Sport – Patch 1.63 erschienen

Polyphony Digital hat das Update 1.63 für Gran Turismo Sport veröffentlicht, mit dem einige Anpassungen und Korrekturen vorgenommen werden.

Diese betreffen unter anderem die Penalties bei Kollisionen und den Sport Mode, wo die Regionen von 5 auf 3 reduziert wurden. Ausgenommen im Nations Cup gibt stehen damit nur noch Europe/Middle East/Africa’, ‘Americas‘, und ‘Asia-Oceania’ zur Auswahl.

Ferner wurden diverse Korrekturen vorgenommen, wie sich dem offiziellen Changelog zu entnehmen ist. Dies betreffen auch das neue Logitech G923.

Main Features Implemented

1. Penalties

- Fixed an issue wherein minor collisions would cause penalties to be issued.

- Adjusted the penalty algorithm so that penalties are issued less frequently when the internet connection environment is poor.



2. Sport Mode

- The number of matchmaking Regions for the Manufacturer Series has been changed from 5 to 3: ‚Europe/Middle East/Africa’, ‘Americas‘, and ‘Asia-Oceania’. The Nations Cup will continue to be hosted in 5 Regions. For more details, please refer to the ‘Manufacturer Series Matchmaking Update Notice.’



Other Improvements and Adjustments

– Adjusted the time loss for pit stops on various tracks.

– Adjusted the point of full brake application to be further in than before when using the brake pedals of the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel set.

– Various other issues have been addressed.