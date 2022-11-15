MultiVersus startet mit Season 2, Änderungen am Battle Pass

Warner Bros. startet in die Season 2 von MultiVersus, mit der es ein paar Änderungen am Battle Pass gibt. Außerdem eröffnet der In-Game Store.

Der neue Battle Pass enthält vier freischaltbare Skins – einer davon kostenlos, sobald man die Tier-Stide 50 (Baker Street Tom & Jerry) abschließt, sowie werden die anderen mit dem kostenpflichtigen Premium Battle Pass freigeschaltet (Astronaut Velma auf Tier 1, Tea Time Reindog auf Tier 42 und Maestro Bugs Bunny auf Stufe 50). Hinzu kommen ein paar Premium Skins, darunter zu Batman aus der Alpha-Phase.

Neu ist diesmal, dass es keine Tiers mehr geben wird, die keine Belohnungen umfassen. Der In-Game Store macht das Ganze zudem übersichtlicher, wo sich zukünftig neue Charaktere und Skins erwerben lassen.

MultiVersus Version 1.13 Patch Notes

Anbei die vollständigen Patch Notes

Season 2 Begins!

Season 2 starts with a new Battle Pass packed with content. We heard your feedback and made sure that there are no tiers without rewards. We also tuned the number of points required to complete each tier so that the Battle Pass feels both engaging and rewarding.

Badges!

You can now equip up to 3 badges and show them off to the MultiVerse!

The Store is Open!

Check out the new MultiVersus in-game store! All cosmetics and characters are all in one place now! Browse away!

Multi-Path Traffic Acceleration!

We’ve put in place some network traffic optimizations and Multi-Path Traffic Acceleration. This is just the beginning and we’re seeing promising results, but we will continue to improve our online experience for everyone!

Maps

Scooby’s Mansion (No Roof)

Increased blastbox size by 10%.

Ringouts were coming a bit too fast on the map so we increased the size by a bit.

Space Jam Map Updates!

We’re now keeping score of baskets made!

Scoring a basket now awards points based on the distance thrown. Try for some difficult 3 pointers!

Basket scores will now be broadcasted on the BIG screen!

Attacking a player holding a basketball item will cause that player to drop the item. Try fighting for control of The Court!

The Court’s walls can no longer be attacked and will only break on a player wall bounce.

Space Jam is still only available in Custom matches or in the Lab.

Any feedback would be appreciated as we continue to hone in a version of the map for queue!

Tutorial

Intro tutorial has been simplified, removing a number of steps

VO clips have been added to the intro tutorial.

Players are now given the option to go into arcade or their first match after finishing the intro tutorial.

Silly Queue

Jump into Silly Queue to try our BIG new ideas!

Our new game type is Big Head Mode! Characters will have large heads, and even larger cooldown reductions! Use your newfound knowledge to take home the win!

New items added to the game.