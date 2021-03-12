Outriders – Demo bekommt ein weiteres Update

Entwickler People Can Fly hat ein weiteres Update für die Outriders-Demo auf PlayStation 5 und PS4 veröffentlicht, das diverse Korrekturen vornimmt.
Diese betreffen unter anderem ein optimiertes Matchmaking, ein Motion Blur Toggle wurde hinzufügt, die Framerate wurde noch einmal optimiert und die Synchronisation angepasst. Alle Details dazu gibt es im Changelog weiter unten:
General Patch Notes:
- Added a Motion Blur Toggle [PC, PS4/5]
- Made minor tweaks to frame rate output for certain items in cutscenes, however, we are working on a more comprehensive fix for the future [PC, PS4/5]
- Made improvements to cut down on the time it takes to Matchmake [PC, PS4/5]
- Made other minor improvements and fixes [PC, PS4/5]
Additional PS4/PS5 Specific Patch Notes:
- Fixed store links on the “Buy Now” button in the Lobby [PS4/5]
- Fixed bug that was causing an audio desynchronization in cutscenes [PS4/5]