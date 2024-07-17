PlayStation Store Summer Sale: Bis zu 75 % Rabatt sind drin

Entlang des heute endenden Amazon Prime Day hat Sony den Summer Sale im PlayStation Store gestartet. Bis zu 75 % Rabatt sind diesmal drin, teilweise auf echte Blockbuster im Back-Katalog.
Der PlayStation Store Sommer Sale startet somit voll durch und bietet Tausende von Rabatten auf Spiele, Add-ons und DLCs für PS5 und PS4. Die Angebote sind ab heute verfügbar und enden am Mittwoch, dem 31. Juli 2024.
Das schließt laut Sony das gefeierte Elden Ring von FromSoftware (30 % Rabatt) ein, die rasante Action von Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen Edition (45 % Rabatt) oder erste Schritte in der Zaubererwelt von Hogwarts Legacy (60 % Rabatt). Die vollständige Liste umfasst über 2000 Spiele, von denen Sony auf dem offiziellen PlayStation Blog eine Auswahl aufgelistet hat.
Kurz zusammengefasst bietet der Sale folgende Highlights:
- Über 2.000 Spiele mit Rabatten von bis zu 75 %
- Beliebte PS5-Titel wie „Horizon Forbidden West“, „Elden Ring“ und „Gran Turismo 7“
- PS4-Klassiker wie „The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt“, „Red Dead Redemption 2“ und „God of War“
- Indie-Perlen wie „Hollow Knight“, „Hades“ und „Stardew Valley“
- DLCs, Season Passes und kosmetische Extras
- und vieles mehr
Den kompletten Sale findet ihr unter diesem Link im PlayStation Store. Teilweise scheint die Aktion noch nicht verfügbar zu sein.
PlayStation Store Summer Sale Game Highlights
- A Plague Tale Bundle
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Ace Attorney Anthology
- AEW: Fight Forever
- AEW: Fight Forever – Season Pass 1
- AEW: Fight Forever – Season Pass 2
- AEW: Fight Forever – Ultimate Edition
- Age of Wonders 4
- Alan Wake 2
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Upgrade
- Aliens: Dark Descent
- Alone in the Dark
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Another Crab’s Treasure
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Arizona Sunshine® 2
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON PS4&PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Complete Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – ULTIMATE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – GOLD EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising™ Bundle
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ Ultimate Edition
- Back 4 Blood Annual Pass
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Battlefield 4™ Premium Edition
- Battlefield™ 2042 PS4 & PS5
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- BioShock: The Collection
- Black Desert – Conqueror Item Pack
- Black Desert – Explorer Item Pack
- Black Desert – Traveler Item Pack
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Blasphemous 2
- Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
- Bluey: The Videogame
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III – Cross-Gen Bundle
- Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle
- Call of the Wild: The Angler™
- Call of the Wild: The Angler™ – Gold Fishing Bundle
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 DLC MegaPack
- Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition Content PS4
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition Content PS5
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
- Cities: Skylines – Season Pass
- Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2
- Conan Exiles
- Conan Exiles – Complete Edition
- Conan Exiles – Debaucheries of Derketo Pack
- Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle
- Conan Exiles – Year 2 DLC Bundle
- Construction Simulator
- Contra: Operation Galuga PS4 & PS5
- Control Season Pass
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Crash Bandicoot™ Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled
- Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy
- Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition™
- Cricket 24
- CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION PS4 & PS5
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis 2 Remastered
- Crysis 3 Remastered
- Crysis Remastered
- Cuphead
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Dakar Desert Rally – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Dakar Desert Rally – Season Pass
- Dakar Desert Rally PS4 & PS5
- DAVE THE DIVER
- DayZ
- Dead by Daylight – Gold Edition
- Dead by Daylight PS4® & PS5®
- Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street™ Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Alan Wake Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Alien Chapter Pack
- Dead by Daylight: Ash vs Evil Dead PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: End Transmission Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Endless Hunt Pack
- Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil Chapter
- Dead Cells (PS4® & PS5®)
- Dead Cells: Fatal Falls
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- Dead Cells: The Bad Seed
- Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea
- Dead Island 2
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition
- Dead Space
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Pack
- Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Detroit: Become Human
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Diablo® IV – Standard Edition
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – Year One Pass
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition DLC Bundle
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- DREDGE – Blackstone Key
- DREDGE – Digital Deluxe Edition
- DREDGE – The Pale Reach
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5
- Dying Light Definitive Edition
- EA Family Bundle
- EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ Deluxe Edition
- EA SPORTS™ WRC
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- ELDEN RING PS4 & PS5
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Evil West
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Supreme Edition (PS4 & PS5)
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS4 & PS5)
- F1® 24
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
- Far Cry® 5 + Far Cry® New Dawn Complete Edition
- Far Cry® 5 + Far Cry® New Dawn Ultimate Edition
- Far Cry® 5 Gold Edition
- Far Cry® 6 Game of the Year Edition
- Far Cry®3 Classic Edition
- FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Fate/Samurai Remnant Digital Deluxe Edition(PS4 & PS5)
- Fate/Samurai Remnant Season Pass
- Fate/Samurai Remnant(PS4 & PS5)
- Fernbus Coach Simulator
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE & REBIRTH Digital Deluxe Twin Pack
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE & REBIRTH Twin Pack
- FOR HONOR
- FOR HONOR – Ultimate Edition
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition
- Generation Zero ® – Gold Bundle
- Generation Zero®
- God of War™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- Gold Mining Simulator
- Gotham Knights
- Gotham Knights: Visionary Pack
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Deluxe Edition
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Standard Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation®5)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4)
- GRID Legends PS4 & PS5
- Grounded PS4® & PS5®
- Guilty Gear -Strive- : Season Pass 2
- Guilty Gear -Strive- : Season Pass 3
- Gun Club VR
- Harold Halibut
- Have a Nice Death
- Hell Let Loose
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- High On Life
- High On Life: DLC Bundle
- High On Life: High On Knife
- HITMAN World of Assassination
- HITMAN World of Assassination Deluxe Pack
- Hogwarts Legacy PS4 Version
- Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Version
- Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Pack
- Horizon Forbidden West™: Burning Shores
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition PS4 & PS5
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbocharged PS4 & PS5
- inFAMOUS Second Son™
- Injustice™ 2 – Standard Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition [PS4 & PS5]
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 1 Pass
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 2 Pass
- It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
- Jagged Alliance 3
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Park Managers’ Collection Pack
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind
- KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video
- L. A. Noire
- Legendary Tales
- LEGO® 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition
- LEGO® 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition
- LEGO® 2K Drive Year 1 Drive Pass
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham Season Pass
- LEGO® CITY Undercover
- LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection
- LEGO® Jurassic World™
- LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Season Pass
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1 & 2
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
- LEGO® The Hobbit
- Let’s Sing 2024 with International Hits
- Let’s Sing 2024 with International Hits – Platinum Edition
- Lies of P
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5…
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Little Nightmares I & II Bundle PS4 & PS5
- Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5
- Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Lost Judgment PS4 & PS5
- Lost Judgment Season Pass
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Maneater Apex Edition
- Maneater PS4 & PS5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Metal: Hellsinger – Complete Edition
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Saga Bundle
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- MLB® The Show™ 24 MVP Edition PS5® and PS4®
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 PS4 & PS5
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle
- Mortal Kombat™ 1
- Moss and Moss: Book II Bundle
- MotoGP™24 PS4 & PS5
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – Digital Deluxe
- Moving Out 2
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition for PS4™
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition for PS5™
- Need for Speed™
- Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed™ Payback – Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed™ Rivals
- Need for Speed™ Unbound
- NHL® 24 X-Factor Edition PS5™ & PS4™
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- Nobody Saves the World
- Nobody Saves the World – Frozen Hearth
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Character Pass
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Ultimate Edition
- Outcast – A New Beginning
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Pacific Drive
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Enhanced Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season Pass
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season Pass 2
- PAW Patrol World
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
- PAYDAY 3
- PAYDAY 3: Gold Edition
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Persona 5 Royal
- Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition
- PGA 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition
- PGA TOUR 2K23
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Michael Jordan Bonus Pack
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides Collection
- Planet of Lana
- Planet Zoo – Twilight Pack
- Planet Zoo: Aquatic & Twilight Bundle
- Planet Zoo: Aquatic Pack
- Planet Zoo: Deluxe Edition
- Planet Zoo: Deluxe Upgrade Pack Bundle
- Planet Zoo: Europe Pack
- Planet Zoo: North America & Europe Bundle
- Planet Zoo: North America Animal Pack
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- PowerWash Simulator
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Red Dead Online
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Matter 2
- Remnant II® – Standard Edition
- Remnant II® – Ultimate Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 2
- RESIDENT EVIL 3
- RESIDENT EVIL 3 All In-game Rewards Unlock
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- Resident Evil 4 PS4 & PS5
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
- RIDE 5
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition
- Riders Republic PS4 & PS5
- Riders Republic™ Complete Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Rust Console Edition – Deluxe
- Rust Console Edition – Ultimate
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy
- SAND LAND PS4 & PS5
- Scorn
- Sea of Thieves
- Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened PS4 & PS5
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle
- Sifu
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition
- SKULL AND BONES™
- Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition
- Smalland: Survive the Wilds
- Sniper Elite 4
- SnowRunner
- SnowRunner – 3-Year Anniversary Edition
- SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass
- SnowRunner – Year 3 Pass
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- SONIC SUPERSTARS
- SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ
- SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ Season Pass
- SOULCALIBUR VI Season Pass 2
- South Park™: The Stick of Truth™
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Bundle
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Upgrade
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ Deluxe Upgrade
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Ultimate Edition
- STEEP
- STEEP – X Games DLC
- STEEP SEASON PASS
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Stranded: Alien Dawn
- Street Fighter™ 6
- Street Fighter™ 6 – Year 1 Character Pass
- Street Fighter™ 6 – Year 1 Ultimate Pass
- Street Fighter™ 6 Ultimate Edition
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- TABS
- Taxi Life – Supporter Edition
- Teardown
- Teardown: Deluxe Edition
- Teardown: Season Pass
- Teardown: Ultimate Edition
- TEKKEN 8
- TEKKEN 8 Ultimate Edition
- Tetris® Effect: Connected
- The Crew™ Motorfest Standard Edition
- The Crew™ Motorfest Standard Edition – Cross-Gen Bundle
- The Crew™ Motorfest Ultimate Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me PS4™ & PS5™
- The Golden Taurox
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria™
- The Nioh Collection
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition
- The Quarry – Deluxe Bonus Content Pack
- The Quarry for PS4™
- The Quarry for PS5™
- The Sims™ 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
- The Sims™ 4 Discover University
- The Sims™ 4 Get Famous
- The Sims™ 4 Get Together
- The Sims™ 4 High School Years Expansion Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Horse Ranch Expansion Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Realm of Magic
- The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Vampires
- The Sims™ 4 Werewolves Game Pack
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Season Pass
- Titanfall™ 2 Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Deluxe Edition
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
- TopSpin 2K25
- TopSpin 2K25 Cross-Gen Digital Edition
- TopSpin 2K25 Grand Slam® Edition
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World® 4: Special Edition PS4 & PS5
- Trepang2
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy
- TUNIC
- UFC® 5
- UFC® 5 Deluxe Edition
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Under The Waves
- Unravel Two
- Viewfinder
- War Thunder – A-10A Thunderbolt Pack
- War Thunder – F-4S Phantom II
- War Thunder – F-5C
- War Thunder – Leopard 2A4 Pack
- War Thunder – MiG-21bis “Lazur-M”
- War Thunder – MiG-23ML
- War Thunder – Mirage F1C-200
- War Thunder – Saab J35XS
- War Thunder – Su-25K
- War Thunder – T-72AV (TURMS-T)
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters PS4 & PS5
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Season Pass
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Voidfarer Edition
- Warhammer Bundle – Chaos Gate & Realms of Ruin
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition
- Watch Dogs®2
- Watch Dogs®2 – Gold Edition
- Welcome to ParadiZe
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? – New Edition
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition (PS4 & PS5)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Season Pass
- Worms W.M.D
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last.
- Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last. Season Pass
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5