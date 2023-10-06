Sony Pictures Core – Diese Filme sind für PlayStation Plus User gratis

Darunter befinden sich Blockbuster wie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, die größte Sammlung von IMAX Enhanced-Filmen und exklusive Einblicke hinter die Kulissen. PlayStation Plus-Premium-User profitieren zudem von speziellen VIP-Vorteilen.

Die Bibliothek von Sony Pictures Core umfasst bereits über 2.000 Titel, die teilweise in UHD-Qualität via Pure Stream gestreamt werden können, eine Besonderheit, durch die sich Sony Pictures Core hervorhebt.

