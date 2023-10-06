Sony Pictures Core – Diese Filme sind für PlayStation Plus User gratis

Sony hat ihren exklusiven Streaming-Service Sony Pictures Core für PlayStation 5 und PS4 veröffentlicht, der einen weiteren Vorteil für PlayStation Plus User bringt. Diese können nämlich auf zahlreiche kostenlose Filme zugreifen.
Die Bibliothek von Sony Pictures Core umfasst bereits über 2.000 Titel, die teilweise in UHD-Qualität via Pure Stream gestreamt werden können, eine Besonderheit, durch die sich Sony Pictures Core hervorhebt.
Darunter befinden sich Blockbuster wie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, die größte Sammlung von IMAX Enhanced-Filmen und exklusive Einblicke hinter die Kulissen. PlayStation Plus-Premium-User profitieren zudem von speziellen VIP-Vorteilen.
Sony Pictures Core – Kostenlose Filme für PlayStation Plus User
Wer PlayStation Plus Premium User ist, kann ab sofort auf eine Auswahl kostenloser Spiele zurückgreifen, dessen Liste jetzt veröffentlicht wurde. Darunter befinden sich Highlights wie Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, Godzilla oder die Resident Evil-Filme.
- 30 Days of Night: Dark Days
- 6 Bullets
- The 6th Day
- All the King’s Men
- Anacondas
- Applebee’s Alpha
- Arena
- The Art of War II: Betrayal
- Attack the Block
- Baghead
- Barney’s Version
- Berserk
- Black Dynamite
- Blind Fury
- The Blob
- Blue Thunder
- The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
- The Brothers Grimsby
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Casualties of War
- The Cottage
- The Covenant
- The Damned United
- The Deep
- The Devil’s Backbone
- Dragon Wars
- Driven
- Drunken Master
- An Evening with Kevin Smith 2: Evening Harder
- The Experiment
- The Fan
- Felon
- The Fifth Element
- Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children
- Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
- The Final Girls
- Freaks of Nature
- Frozen River
- Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
- Go
- Godzilla (1998)
- Godzilla (2000)
- Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
- Godzilla: Final Wars
- The Guard
- Hancock
- Harry Brown
- Home Sweet Hell
- House of the Flying Daggers
- Idle Hands
- The International
- Into the Grizzly Maze
- Iron Man: Rise of Technovore
- Johnny Mnemonic
- Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV
- Labyrinth
- The Lazurus Project
- Looper
- Lords of Dogtown
- The Lost Skeleton of Cadavra
- Magic Magic
- Meeting Evil
- Mortal Thoughts
- Multiplicity
- My Girl
- Night of the Creeps
- One False Move
- The Possession of Hannah Grace
- Premium Rush
- Private Resort
- Pulse
- [REC]
- Resident Evil: Damnation
- Resident Evil: Vendetta
- Revolve
- Run Lola Run
- Running with Scissors
- School Daze
- Scream of Fear
- Screamers
- Seraphim Falls
- Silent Rage
- Sleepwalkers
- Smashed
- Sniper
- Sniper 3
- Sniper Reloaded
- Sniper Ultimate Kill
- Starman
- Starship Troopers: Invasion
- Starship Troopers 3: Marauder
- The Take
- The Talking of Pelham 123
- Things Are Tough All Over
- To Die For
- Underworld Awakening
- Universal Solider: Day of Reckoning
- Unthinkable
- The Virginity Hit
- Where the Day Takes You
Ein weiteres Highlight ist der kommende Gran Turismo-Film von Neill Blomkamp, der demnächst als exklusivet Vorabzugriff auf Sony Pictures Core erhältlich sein wird. Wer den Film hier erwirbt, erhält zusätzlich In-Game Credits, um den Wagen aus dem Film in Gran Turismo 7 freizuzschalten.