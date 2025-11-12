Steam Machine, Steam Controller & Steam Frame – Offizielle Specs und Preisprognosen

General

Processor 4 nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Architecture: ARM64

RAM 16GB Unified LPDDR5X RAM

Storage 256GB / 1TB UFS storage options

microSD card slot for expanded storage

Power Rechargeable 21.6 Wh Li-ion battery

One USB-C 2.0 port in the rear, for charging and data

Charge with USB-C, 45W

Modular Headstrap Headstrap includes integrated dual audio drivers and and rechargeable battery on rear.

Headstrap weight: 245g

Core module can be separated from headstrap, for other headstrap solutions.

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 2×2 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 dedicated antenna

Steam Controller Integrated 2.4 GHz Steam Controller wireless adapter

Display and Optics

Display 2160 x 2160 LCD (per eye)

72-144Hz refresh rate (144Hz experimental)

Optics Custom pancake lenses

Glass and non-glass optical elements

Large FOV (up to 110 degrees)

IPD Target Range 60mm – 70mm

Eye Glasses Max Width 140mm

Cameras and Tracking

Tracking Inside-out camera based tracking

Cameras 4x outward facing monochrome cameras for controller and headset tracking

2x interior cameras for eye tracking and foveated streaming

Passthrough Monochrome passthrough via outward facing cameras

Low-Light Support IR illuminators for tracking and passthrough in dark environments

Expansion User accessible front expansion port

Dual high speed camera interface (8 lanes at 2.5Gbps MIPI) / PCIe Gen 4 interface (1-lane)

Connectivity

Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7, 2×2

Dual radios enable concurrent 5Ghz Wi-Fi and 6Ghz VR streaming

Wireless Adapter Wireless adapter included in the box

Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz)

Provides direct, low-latency link between headset and PC

Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3

Audio

Speakers Dual speaker drivers per ear, integrated into headstrap

Microphone Dual microphone array

Size and Weight

Size 175mm x 95mm x 110mm (core module + facial interface)

Weight 440 g – core module + headstrap

185 g – core module

Software

Operating System SteamOS 3 (Arch-based)