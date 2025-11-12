Hardware

Steam Machine, Steam Controller & Steam Frame – Offizielle Specs und Preisprognosen

Valve enthüllt die neue Steam-Hardware für 2026. Wir fassen alle Specs zu Steam Machine, Steam Controller und Steam Frame zusammen – plus realistische Preisprognosen.

Mark ist Managing Director von PlayFront.de und berichtet täglich über PlayStation, Gaming-Hardware und Videospiele.
Steam Frame Machine Controller

Valve hat mit der Ankündigung von Steam Machine, Steam Controller und Steam Frame gleich drei neue Geräte vorgestellt, die Anfang 2026 erscheinen sollen. Während offizielle Preise noch ausstehen, liefern die technischen Daten bereits ein klares Bild.

Inhalt

Valve zielt auf High-End-PC-Performance, kabelloses VR und ein konsistentes SteamOS-Ökosystem. Wir fassen die wichtigsten Spezifikationen zusammen, und schätzen, wie viel das Trio realistisch kosten dürfte.

Steam Machine

Die Steam Machine ist ein kompakter Cube mit Desktop-Hardware und klarer Konsolen-Ausrichtung. Valve verspricht sechsmal mehr Leistung als beim Steam Deck und flüssiges 4K-Gaming mit 60 FPS.

Technische Daten (Steam Machine):

General
CPUSemi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C / 12Tup to 4.8 GHz, 30W TDP
GPUSemi-Custom AMD RDNA3 28CUs2.45GHz max sustained clock, 110W TDP
RAM16GB DDR5 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM
PowerInternal power supply, AC power 110–240V
StorageTwo Steam Machine models:512GB NVMe SSD2TB NVMe SSDBoth models include a high-speed microSD card slot
Connectivity
Wi-Fi2×2 Wi-Fi 6E
BluetoothBluetooth 5.3 dedicated antenna
Steam ControllerIntegrated 2.4 GHz Steam Controller wireless adapter
I/O
DisplaysDisplayPort 1.4Up to 4K at 240Hz or 8K at 60HzSupports HDR, FreeSync, and daisy-chainingHDMI 2.0Up to 4K at 120HzSupports HDR, FreeSync, and CEC
USBTwo USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports in the front
Two USB-A 2.0 High speed ports in the back
One USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port in the back
NetworkingGigabit ethernet
LED Strip17 individually addressable RGB LEDs for system status and customizability
Size and Weight
Size152 mm tall (148 mm without feet), 162.4 mm deep, 156 mm wide
Weight2.6 kg
Software
Operating SystemSteamOS 3 (Arch-based)
DesktopKDE Plasma

Auf Basis der Hardware (Zen 4 + RDNA3 Desktop-Klasse) ist ein Einstiegspreis von rund 800 Euro realistisch. Das 2-TB-Modell dürfte zwischen 950 und 1.050 Euro kosten. Damit positioniert sich die Steam Machine preislich zwischen PlayStation 5 Pro und Mittelklasse-Gaming-PCs, mit dem Vorteil, dass sie als vollwertiger Linux-PC genutzt werden kann.

Steam Controller – Hybrid aus Xbox und DualSense

Der neue Steam Controller wurde deutlich überarbeitet und wirkt diesmal serienreif. Valve kombiniert ergonomisches Konsolen-Design mit typischen PC-Features.

Technische Daten (Steam Controller):

Controls and Input
Gamepad ControlsA B X Y buttons
D-pad
L & R analog triggers
L & R bumpers
View & Menu buttons
Steam & QAM buttons
4x assignable grip buttons
Thumbsticks2x full-size magnetic thumbsticks (TMR) with capacitive touch
Haptics4x haptic motors2x LRA haptic motors in trackpads for HD tactile feedback2x High output LRA haptic motors in grips for HD game haptics including rumble
Trackpads2x 34.5mm square trackpads with haptic feedback
Pressure-sensitive for configurable click strength
Gyro6-axis IMU
Grip Sense2x capacitive areas along back of Steam Controller handles
Connectivity
Steam Controller Puck2.4GHz Wireless connection
~8ms full end-to-end, 4ms polling rate (measured at 5m)
Up to four Steam Controllers per Steam Controller Puck
Steam Controller Puck connects to PC via USB-C
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2 minimum, 5.0 or higher recommended
USBUSB-C tethered play
Power
ChargingSteam Controller Puck charging interface
USB-C connector
Battery8.39 Wh Li-ion battery
Over 35 hours of gameplay*
*Battery life for tracked gameplay with Steam Frame is reduced
Size and Weight
SizeSteam Controller: 111mm x 159mm x 57mm
Steam Controller Puck: 50mm x 28mm x 9mm
WeightSteam Controller: 292 g
Steam Controller Puck: 16 g

Durch die aufwendige Technik und das Lade-Dock dürfte der Preis bei 150 bis 180 Euro liegen. Damit wäre er teurer als ein Standard-Controller, aber günstiger als professionelle Alternativen wie der DualSense Edge.

Steam Frame – Kabelloses VR mit Eye-Tracking

Das neue Steam Frame ist Valves Antwort auf Meta Quest 3 und Pico 4. Der Fokus liegt klar auf kabellosem PC-Streaming – mit Eye-Tracking und „Foveated Rendering“ für effizientere Bildübertragung.

Technische Daten (Steam Frame):

General
Processor4 nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Architecture: ARM64
RAM16GB Unified LPDDR5X RAM
Storage256GB / 1TB UFS storage options
microSD card slot for expanded storage
PowerRechargeable 21.6 Wh Li-ion battery
One USB-C 2.0 port in the rear, for charging and data
Charge with USB-C, 45W
Modular HeadstrapHeadstrap includes integrated dual audio drivers and and rechargeable battery on rear.
Headstrap weight: 245g
Core module can be separated from headstrap, for other headstrap solutions.
Connectivity
Wi-Fi2×2 Wi-Fi 6E
BluetoothBluetooth 5.3 dedicated antenna
Steam ControllerIntegrated 2.4 GHz Steam Controller wireless adapter
Display and Optics
Display2160 x 2160 LCD (per eye)
72-144Hz refresh rate (144Hz experimental)
OpticsCustom pancake lenses
Glass and non-glass optical elements
Large FOV (up to 110 degrees)
IPD Target Range60mm – 70mm
Eye Glasses Max Width140mm
Cameras and Tracking
TrackingInside-out camera based tracking
Cameras4x outward facing monochrome cameras for controller and headset tracking
2x interior cameras for eye tracking and foveated streaming
PassthroughMonochrome passthrough via outward facing cameras
Low-Light SupportIR illuminators for tracking and passthrough in dark environments
ExpansionUser accessible front expansion port
Dual high speed camera interface (8 lanes at 2.5Gbps MIPI) / PCIe Gen 4 interface (1-lane)
Connectivity
Wi-FiWi-Fi 7, 2×2
Dual radios enable concurrent 5Ghz Wi-Fi and 6Ghz VR streaming
Wireless AdapterWireless adapter included in the box
Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz)
Provides direct, low-latency link between headset and PC
BluetoothBluetooth 5.3
Audio
SpeakersDual speaker drivers per ear, integrated into headstrap
MicrophoneDual microphone array
Size and Weight
Size175mm x 95mm x 110mm (core module + facial interface)
Weight440 g – core module + headstrap
185 g – core module
Software
Operating SystemSteamOS 3 (Arch-based)
DesktopKDE Plasma

Controller Technical Specifications

Controls and Input
Motion ControlsFull 6-DOF tracking and IMU support
Gamepad ControlsA B X Y buttons (right controller)
D-pad (left controller)
Full-size magnetic thumbsticks (TMR) with capacitive touch
L & R analog triggers
L & R bumpers
View / Menu / Steam buttons
Dual stage grip buttons
HapticsHaptic motor in each controller
Finger TrackingCapacitive sensing for all input surfaces
Capacitive finger tracking
General
Wi-Fi2.4ghz link to dedicated headset radio
Size126mm x 73mm x 87mm per controller
WeightWith battery 130 g per controller
Without battery 107 g per controller
PowerOne replaceable AA battery per controller
40hr battery life

Mit dieser Ausstattung liegt das Headset technisch über Meta Quest 3 und knapp unter High-End-VR-Systemen wie Apple Vision Pro. Erwartet werden etwa 600 bis 700 Euro für das Basismodell inklusive Controller.

Valves neue Hardwaregeneration mit Ambition

Valve positioniert sich erneut als Brückenbauer zwischen PC- und Konsolenwelt. Die Steam Machine will Wohnzimmer-PCs salonfähig machen, der neue Controller bringt Präzision zurück, und das Steam Frame könnte VR auf SteamOS neu beleben.

Bleibt der Preis im kalkulierten Rahmen, dürfte Valve 2026 eines der spannendsten Hardware-Trio-Starts seit Jahren hinlegen, und diesmal mit deutlich besseren Erfolgsaussichten als 2015.

