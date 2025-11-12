Steam Machine, Steam Controller & Steam Frame – Offizielle Specs und Preisprognosen

Valve hat mit der Ankündigung von Steam Machine, Steam Controller und Steam Frame gleich drei neue Geräte vorgestellt, die Anfang 2026 erscheinen sollen. Während offizielle Preise noch ausstehen, liefern die technischen Daten bereits ein klares Bild.
Valve zielt auf High-End-PC-Performance, kabelloses VR und ein konsistentes SteamOS-Ökosystem. Wir fassen die wichtigsten Spezifikationen zusammen, und schätzen, wie viel das Trio realistisch kosten dürfte.
Steam Machine
Die Steam Machine ist ein kompakter Cube mit Desktop-Hardware und klarer Konsolen-Ausrichtung. Valve verspricht sechsmal mehr Leistung als beim Steam Deck und flüssiges 4K-Gaming mit 60 FPS.
Technische Daten (Steam Machine):
|General
|CPU
|Semi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C / 12Tup to 4.8 GHz, 30W TDP
|GPU
|Semi-Custom AMD RDNA3 28CUs2.45GHz max sustained clock, 110W TDP
|RAM
|16GB DDR5 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM
|Power
|Internal power supply, AC power 110–240V
|Storage
|Two Steam Machine models:512GB NVMe SSD2TB NVMe SSDBoth models include a high-speed microSD card slot
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|2×2 Wi-Fi 6E
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.3 dedicated antenna
|Steam Controller
|Integrated 2.4 GHz Steam Controller wireless adapter
|I/O
|Displays
|DisplayPort 1.4Up to 4K at 240Hz or 8K at 60HzSupports HDR, FreeSync, and daisy-chainingHDMI 2.0Up to 4K at 120HzSupports HDR, FreeSync, and CEC
|USB
|Two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports in the front
Two USB-A 2.0 High speed ports in the back
One USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port in the back
|Networking
|Gigabit ethernet
|LED Strip
|17 individually addressable RGB LEDs for system status and customizability
|Size and Weight
|Size
|152 mm tall (148 mm without feet), 162.4 mm deep, 156 mm wide
|Weight
|2.6 kg
|Software
|Operating System
|SteamOS 3 (Arch-based)
|Desktop
|KDE Plasma
Auf Basis der Hardware (Zen 4 + RDNA3 Desktop-Klasse) ist ein Einstiegspreis von rund 800 Euro realistisch. Das 2-TB-Modell dürfte zwischen 950 und 1.050 Euro kosten. Damit positioniert sich die Steam Machine preislich zwischen PlayStation 5 Pro und Mittelklasse-Gaming-PCs, mit dem Vorteil, dass sie als vollwertiger Linux-PC genutzt werden kann.
Steam Controller – Hybrid aus Xbox und DualSense
Der neue Steam Controller wurde deutlich überarbeitet und wirkt diesmal serienreif. Valve kombiniert ergonomisches Konsolen-Design mit typischen PC-Features.
Technische Daten (Steam Controller):
|Controls and Input
|Gamepad Controls
|A B X Y buttons
D-pad
L & R analog triggers
L & R bumpers
View & Menu buttons
Steam & QAM buttons
4x assignable grip buttons
|Thumbsticks
|2x full-size magnetic thumbsticks (TMR) with capacitive touch
|Haptics
|4x haptic motors2x LRA haptic motors in trackpads for HD tactile feedback2x High output LRA haptic motors in grips for HD game haptics including rumble
|Trackpads
|2x 34.5mm square trackpads with haptic feedback
Pressure-sensitive for configurable click strength
|Gyro
|6-axis IMU
|Grip Sense
|2x capacitive areas along back of Steam Controller handles
|Connectivity
|Steam Controller Puck
|2.4GHz Wireless connection
~8ms full end-to-end, 4ms polling rate (measured at 5m)
Up to four Steam Controllers per Steam Controller Puck
Steam Controller Puck connects to PC via USB-C
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.2 minimum, 5.0 or higher recommended
|USB
|USB-C tethered play
|Power
|Charging
|Steam Controller Puck charging interface
USB-C connector
|Battery
|8.39 Wh Li-ion battery
Over 35 hours of gameplay*
*Battery life for tracked gameplay with Steam Frame is reduced
|Size and Weight
|Size
|Steam Controller: 111mm x 159mm x 57mm
Steam Controller Puck: 50mm x 28mm x 9mm
|Weight
|Steam Controller: 292 g
Steam Controller Puck: 16 g
Durch die aufwendige Technik und das Lade-Dock dürfte der Preis bei 150 bis 180 Euro liegen. Damit wäre er teurer als ein Standard-Controller, aber günstiger als professionelle Alternativen wie der DualSense Edge.
Steam Frame – Kabelloses VR mit Eye-Tracking
Das neue Steam Frame ist Valves Antwort auf Meta Quest 3 und Pico 4. Der Fokus liegt klar auf kabellosem PC-Streaming – mit Eye-Tracking und „Foveated Rendering“ für effizientere Bildübertragung.
Technische Daten (Steam Frame):
|General
|Processor
|4 nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Architecture: ARM64
|RAM
|16GB Unified LPDDR5X RAM
|Storage
|256GB / 1TB UFS storage options
microSD card slot for expanded storage
|Power
|Rechargeable 21.6 Wh Li-ion battery
One USB-C 2.0 port in the rear, for charging and data
Charge with USB-C, 45W
|Modular Headstrap
|Headstrap includes integrated dual audio drivers and and rechargeable battery on rear.
Headstrap weight: 245g
Core module can be separated from headstrap, for other headstrap solutions.
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|2×2 Wi-Fi 6E
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.3 dedicated antenna
|Steam Controller
|Integrated 2.4 GHz Steam Controller wireless adapter
|Display and Optics
|Display
|2160 x 2160 LCD (per eye)
72-144Hz refresh rate (144Hz experimental)
|Optics
|Custom pancake lenses
Glass and non-glass optical elements
Large FOV (up to 110 degrees)
|IPD Target Range
|60mm – 70mm
|Eye Glasses Max Width
|140mm
|Cameras and Tracking
|Tracking
|Inside-out camera based tracking
|Cameras
|4x outward facing monochrome cameras for controller and headset tracking
2x interior cameras for eye tracking and foveated streaming
|Passthrough
|Monochrome passthrough via outward facing cameras
|Low-Light Support
|IR illuminators for tracking and passthrough in dark environments
|Expansion
|User accessible front expansion port
Dual high speed camera interface (8 lanes at 2.5Gbps MIPI) / PCIe Gen 4 interface (1-lane)
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7, 2×2
Dual radios enable concurrent 5Ghz Wi-Fi and 6Ghz VR streaming
|Wireless Adapter
|Wireless adapter included in the box
Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz)
Provides direct, low-latency link between headset and PC
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Audio
|Speakers
|Dual speaker drivers per ear, integrated into headstrap
|Microphone
|Dual microphone array
|Size and Weight
|Size
|175mm x 95mm x 110mm (core module + facial interface)
|Weight
|440 g – core module + headstrap
185 g – core module
|Software
|Operating System
|SteamOS 3 (Arch-based)
|Desktop
|KDE Plasma
Controller Technical Specifications
|Controls and Input
|Motion Controls
|Full 6-DOF tracking and IMU support
|Gamepad Controls
|A B X Y buttons (right controller)
D-pad (left controller)
Full-size magnetic thumbsticks (TMR) with capacitive touch
L & R analog triggers
L & R bumpers
View / Menu / Steam buttons
Dual stage grip buttons
|Haptics
|Haptic motor in each controller
|Finger Tracking
|Capacitive sensing for all input surfaces
Capacitive finger tracking
|General
|Wi-Fi
|2.4ghz link to dedicated headset radio
|Size
|126mm x 73mm x 87mm per controller
|Weight
|With battery 130 g per controller
Without battery 107 g per controller
|Power
|One replaceable AA battery per controller
40hr battery life
Mit dieser Ausstattung liegt das Headset technisch über Meta Quest 3 und knapp unter High-End-VR-Systemen wie Apple Vision Pro. Erwartet werden etwa 600 bis 700 Euro für das Basismodell inklusive Controller.
Valves neue Hardwaregeneration mit Ambition
Valve positioniert sich erneut als Brückenbauer zwischen PC- und Konsolenwelt. Die Steam Machine will Wohnzimmer-PCs salonfähig machen, der neue Controller bringt Präzision zurück, und das Steam Frame könnte VR auf SteamOS neu beleben.
Bleibt der Preis im kalkulierten Rahmen, dürfte Valve 2026 eines der spannendsten Hardware-Trio-Starts seit Jahren hinlegen, und diesmal mit deutlich besseren Erfolgsaussichten als 2015.