Stray – Helft Straßenkatzen und gewinnt das Spiel

At NHS we see thousands of stray cats every year… but we've never met one like this. 🎮 🐈



We're teaming up with @A_i to give away 4 codes for the new cat adventure game Stray on the PS4/PS5! Just donate $5 to the shelter to be entered: https://t.co/ELrJB2uWgr pic.twitter.com/iCHCCV8c0B