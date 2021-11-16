The Game Awards 2021 – Das sind die Nominierungen

Posted by Trooper_D5X 16/11/2021 Add Comment

In gut drei Wochen feiert sich die Spiele-Industrie wieder selbst, wenn die jährlichen The Game Awards stattfinden. Welche Titel in diesem Jahr die Chancen haben abzuräumen, verraten euch die Nominierungen.

Ein Titel sticht dabei besonders hervor, das KoOp-Adventure It Takes Two von Hazelight (unser Review), das ein riesen Hit in diesem Jahr war. Weitere Game of the Year-Anwärter sin zudem Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart von Insomniac Games, Resident Evil Village von Capcom, sowie das PS4 exklusive Deathloop von Arkane Studios.

Aber auch einige Überraschungen finden sich unter den Nominierungen, darunter Cyberpunk 2077, das erstaunlicherweise noch als bestes RPG nominiert ist, obwohl es technisch für viele eine Katastrophe war. Ansonsten finden sich viele Blockbuster in der Liste, darunter Far Cry 6, Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy, Life is Strange: True Colors und weitere.

Zu den am meisten gewünschten Spielen gehören in diesem Jahr God of War: Ragnarök, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West und Starfield.

Abseits der Awards, die am 09. Dezember vergeben werden, verspricht man in diesem Jahr an die 50 Premieren, wobei vieles nicht unbedingt für PlayStation erscheinen dürfte.

The Game Awards 2021 Nominierungen

Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Narrative

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Performance

  • Erika Mori (Alex Chen/Life is Strange: True Colors)
  • Giancarlo Esposito (Antón Castillo/Far Cry 6)
  • Jason Kelly (Colt Vahn/Deathloop)
  • Maggie Robertson (Alcina Dimitrescu/Resident Evil Village)
  • Ozioma Akagha (Julianna Blake/Deathloop)

Best Multiplayer

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Knockout City
  • It Takes Two
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Genshin Impact
  • Fortnite

Best Art Direction

  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

Best Score & Music

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Games for Impact

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • No Longer Home

Best Independent Game

  • Death’s Door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero
  • Twelve Minutes

Best Mobile Game

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Pokémon Unite

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirts
  • Sable
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Valheim

Best AR/VR Game

  • Hitman III
  • I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Sniper Elite VR

Content Creator of the Year

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • The Grefg

Best Action Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry II
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Role-Playing Game

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise

Most Anticipated Game

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Starfield

Best Fighting Game

  • Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokémon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • Warioware: Get It Together!

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 2022
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Riders Republic

Best eSports Game

  • Call of Duty
  • CS:GO
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Best eSports Athlete

  • Collapse
  • S1mple
  • Showmaker
  • Tenz
  • Simp

Best eSports Team

  • Atlanta Faze (Call of Duty)
  • DWG KIA (League of Legends)
  • Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Sentinels (Valorant)
  • Team Spirit (Dota 2)

Best eSports Coach

  • Airat “Silent” Gaziev
  • Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
  • Andreii “B1AD3” Horodenskyi
  • James “Crowder” Crowder
  • Kim “KKoma” Jeong-Gyun

Best eSports Event

  • 2021 League of Legends World Championships
  • The International 2021
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Tags:
0
Dein Kommentar dazu interessiert uns!x
()
x