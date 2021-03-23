Watch Dogs Legion – Erste Tactical Op-Mission mit Patch 1.090 / 3.25 verfügbar

Ubisoft hat das Update 3.25 für Watch Dogs Legion veröffentlicht, mit dem nun auch die erste Tactical Op-Mission verfügbar ist.

„Leader of the Pack“, so der Name der Mission, ist die erste Vier-Spieler-Koop Tactical Op, die Teamwork und Effizienz erfordert. Es besteht aus fünf miteinander verbundenen narrativen Missionen und Endgame-Inhalten und ist für Spieler gedacht, die eine besondere Herausforderung suchen.

Die Spieler müssen Strategien entwickeln und effektiv mit ihren Teamkollegen kommunizieren und sicherstellen, dass sie ihre Gadgets verbessern und eine starke Besetzung von Charakteren rekrutiert haben.

Patch Notes 3.25

Additional fixes for the missing masks players had reporting after TU3.0. Masks should be available in the wardrobe after the update is live.

Fixed an issue that could cause the “Recruit an Operative” objective to not correctly update during the Online Mode onboarding mission, causing players to be unable to complete the mission.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from recruiting an additional operative with a “Team is full” message during the Online Mode onboarding mission, making it impossible to complete.

Fixed an issue that would allow enemy NPCs to target and shoot players through the floor.

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen when trying to join another Spiderbot Arena match after finishing a match and joining via the leaderboard screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause a player to lose control over the camera after joining a new Spiderbot Arena match when joining via the leaderboard screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the text chat to not properly work on PlayStation systems. Text chat has been re-enabled.

PlayStation 5