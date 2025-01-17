Days Gone 2: Fans hope for a sequel or remaster after abrupt project stop at Sony Bend

Fans of the open-world survival adventure game "Days Gone" have reason to hope again: Sony Bend, the studio behind the survival game released in 2019, has surprisingly discontinued its live service project. The studio worked on this project for years, but the recent failures of similar titles and a general decline in interest in the genre may have influenced the decision. For fans of "Days Gone", this could mean a chance to see the franchise revived - be it through a sequel or at least a remaster.

Hiring without justification, but with consequences

Officially, Sony has not released any details about the discontinuation of the project. Behind the scenes, however, this decision is likely to cause some turbulence and put the studio under pressure to finally deliver. Industry experts are expecting internal restructuring and possibly even redundancies. Nevertheless, Sony assures that the Bend Studio will not be closed. Instead, the team is focusing on new projects, the details of which are still unclear.

One possible option would be a remaster of "Days Gone", as this could be implemented relatively quickly and could satisfy the fan base. According to one of Bloomberg According to the memo, Sony is working closely with Bend and Bluepoint Games to determine the future direction of the studio. The aim is to minimize the impact of this restructuring. A remaster of "Days Gone" would be a good opportunity for Sony to once again test the market interest in the franchise without taking a financial risk.

The chances of a Days Gone remaster are surprisingly high again

Return of hope for the fans

Meanwhile, the "Days Gone" community is optimistic. Social media and forums are full of comments such as: "This big change of direction gives me hope that there could be a sequel to Days Gone." Interest in a sequel is unbroken despite the mixed critical response. Fans praised the emotional story, the open world and the innovative horde system in particular.

The possible return of "Days Gone" should also please John Garvin, the original creative mind behind the game - or at least appease him. Garvin has told Sony repeatedly accused ofto neglect the franchise and underestimate its potential. The last official reference to "Days Gone" was merely as a cameo in Astro's Bot - a charming wink that gave fans hope that the brand had not been shelved for good.

It remains to be seen whether "Days Gone" will receive a remaster or even a sequel. In any case, the community is ready to dive back into the post-apocalyptic world - if Sony seizes the opportunity to breathe new life into the franchise.

Would you be happy about a new Days Gone?