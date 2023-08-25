News

Gamescom Awards 2023 – Das sind die Gewinner

Auf der Gamescom wurden in diesem Jahr auch wieder die Messe-eigenen Awards vergeben, dessen Gewinner nun feststehen. Insgesamt 15 Kategorien wurden ausgezeichnet, wobei nur Spiele, Studios & Co. qualifiziert waren, die auch tatsächlich an der Gamescom teilnehmen.

Sowohl die Jury des Gamescom award als auch die Fans und Besucher der Gamescom waren sich am Ende einig: Der große Gewinner der Gamescom 2023 heißt Nintendo. Die Jury zeichnete das Action-Adventure The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom für Best Audio und Best Gameplay sowie als Most Epic und als Best Nintendo Switch Game aus.

Mehrere Auszeichnungen gingen erneut an Bandai Namco Entertainment, deren Messeauftritt nach 2022 erneut zum Best of Showfloor gewählt wurde. Zudem erhielt das von Supermassive Games entwickelte Little Nightmares 3 die Auszeichnung als Best Announcement der gamescom 2023.

Im Konsolen-Kampf zwischen Best Microsoft Xbox Game und Best Sony PlayStation Game gab es ein Unentschieden zwischen den beiden Fighting-Games Mortal Kombat 1 und Tekken 8. Black Myth: Wukong von Game Science Interactive Technology wurde für die besten Visuals ausgezeichnet.

Gamescom Awards 2023 Gewinner

  • Best Microsoft Xbox Game – Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
  • Best Nintendo Switch Gam – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
  • Best PC Game – PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
  • Best Sony PlayStation Game – Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Best Mobile Game – Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany
  • Kategoriengruppe Arts:
  • Best Visuals – Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
  • Best Audio – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
  • Best Gameplay – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
  • Most Entertaining – PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
  • Most Epic – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
  • Most Wholesome – Pikmin 4, Nintendo
  • Games for Impact – Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany
  • Best Announcement – Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Best of Show Floor – Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • HEART OF GAMING Award – GAME:IN
  • gamescom Green Studio of the Year – Xbox

 

