Destruction AllStars bekommt Bot-Spieler, um Matchmaking zu verbessern

Lucid Games hat ein umfassendes Update für Destruction AllStars angekündigt, mit dem unter anderem Bot-Spieler hinzugefügt werden.
Grund ist der, dass die Spieleranzahl zu bestimmten Zeiten erheblich schwankt und dann nicht mehr genügend Spieler für ein Matchmaking gefunden werden. Das deutet zumindest auf eine geringe Spielerbasis allgemein hin, wenn auch nur zu bestimmten Zeiten.
„Wir möchten sicherstellen, dass die Spiele mit so vielen echten Spielern wie möglich ausgelastet sind, aber wenn X Spieler in der Warteschlange für ein Spiel fehlen, nehmen KI-Bots die verbleibenden Plätze ein. Die Ausnahme ist Blitz, da Blitz als Wettbewerbsmodus niemals Bots enthalten wird.“
Update der Playlist
Ferner werden die Playlists überarbeitet, einschließlich globaler Parties, die es euch ermöglichen, in allen Solo- und Team-Modi sich mit seinen Freunden zusammenzuschließen. Dies wird bereits eine Weile getestet und nun für alle Spieler ausgerollt. Generell sollen sich in den Playlisten die gewünschten Spielmodi einfacher finden lassen
Abschließend werden einige Quality of Life Verbesserungen umgesetzt, die man nachfolgend vorstellt:
Slams
- We’ve heard your feedback with slams, sometimes they just don’t feel like you slammed anything.
- We’re going back into our slam feature and seeing where we can make changes, improvements and over all tighten this up to make it feel more rewarding and responsive.
Ghost Hits
- Ghost hits are something we’re more than aware of and working on reducing and mitigating as much as possible. We’re currently looking into further network improvements as well as how to make sure the servers Destruction AllStars is played on are more stable and responsive.
Balancing
- Now out of the game release phase, we want to have more focus on balancing our AllStars to ensure they all bring something to your match.
- This is something we always want to hear from you on what you like, what you think could be improved to what you just don’t like at all. We can balance from data all day long but what really matters is what you, the community, thinks.
Abilities
- Just like the balancing focus above, we also want to take a new look at how some characters‘ abilities (on-foot and in vehicle) interact with other AllStars in the game.
- We’re not sure yet if these will be small tweaks or completely changing, but it is something that we’re investigating and working on.