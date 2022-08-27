gamescom Award 2022 – Das sind die Gewinner

Wie in jedem Jahr wurden auch diesmal die gamescom Awards vergeben, bei denen man die besten Spiele des Events kürt. Dabei gibt es erneut einen großen Gewinner.
Hier war sich die Jury einig: Der große Gewinner der gamescom 2022 heißt „Lies of P“ von Entwickler Neowiz, das zum besten PlayStation Spiel erwählt wurde. Die Jury zeichnete das auf der Pinocchio-Geschichte basierende Souls-like als Best Action Adventure Game und Best Role Playing Game sowie in der Plattform-Kategorie Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game aus.
Der Rhythmus-Shooter „Metal: Hellsinger“ wurde als Most Wanted PC Game und Best Action Game ausgezeichnet. Daedalic Entertainment aus Hamburg freut sich indes über einen Award ihres Titels „Inkulinati“ als Best Indie Game und Most Original Game freuen. PLAION erhielt außerdem die Auszeichnung für das beste Lineup der gamescom 2022.
Gewinner des gamescom awards 2022
### Kategorien-Gruppe Platform ###
Most Wanted Microsoft Xbox Game
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Rogue Games
Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game
- Tin Hearts, Wired Productions
Most Wanted PC Game
- Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom
Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game
- Lies of P, Neowiz
### Kategorien-Gruppe Genre ###
Best Action Adventure Game
- Lies of P, Neowiz
Best Action Game
- Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom
Best Family Game
- Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
Best Indie Game
- Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment
Best Multiplayer Game
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, Fatshark
Best Ongoing Game
- Sea of Thieves, Microsoft
Best Role Playing Game
- Lies of P, Neowiz
Best Sports Game
- AEW: Fight Forever, THQ Nordic
Best Strategy/Simulation Game
- IXION, Kalypso Media
Most Original Game
- Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment
### Kategorien-Gruppe Consumer Awards ###
Best Booth
- Bandai Namco Entertainment, Halle 7
Best Trailer
- Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros. Games
### Kategorien-Gruppe Global Awards ###
gamescom goes green award
- Ukie
Best Lineup
- PLAION
HEART OF GAMING Award
- Game Industry Solidarity Campaigns for Ukraine
Einen Termin für die gamescom 2023 gibt es ebenfalls schon, die im kommenden Jahr vom 23. bis 27. August 2023 stattfindet.