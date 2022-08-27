News

gamescom Award 2022 – Das sind die Gewinner

Wie in jedem Jahr wurden auch diesmal die gamescom Awards vergeben, bei denen man die besten Spiele des Events kürt. Dabei gibt es erneut einen großen Gewinner.

Hier war sich die Jury einig: Der große Gewinner der gamescom 2022 heißt „Lies of P“ von Entwickler Neowiz, das zum besten PlayStation Spiel erwählt wurde. Die Jury zeichnete das auf der Pinocchio-Geschichte basierende Souls-like als Best Action Adventure Game und Best Role Playing Game sowie in der Plattform-Kategorie Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game aus.

Der Rhythmus-Shooter „Metal: Hellsinger“ wurde als Most Wanted PC Game und Best Action Game ausgezeichnet. Daedalic Entertainment aus Hamburg freut sich indes über einen Award ihres Titels „Inkulinati“ als Best Indie Game und Most Original Game freuen. PLAION erhielt außerdem die Auszeichnung für das beste Lineup der gamescom 2022.

Gewinner des gamescom awards 2022

### Kategorien-Gruppe Platform ###

Most Wanted Microsoft Xbox Game

  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Rogue Games

Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game

  • Tin Hearts, Wired Productions

Most Wanted PC Game

  • Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom

Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game

  • Lies of P, Neowiz

### Kategorien-Gruppe Genre ###

Best Action Adventure Game

  • Lies of P, Neowiz

Best Action Game

  • Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom

Best Family Game

  • Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

Best Indie Game

  • Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, Fatshark

Best Ongoing Game

  • Sea of Thieves, Microsoft

Best Role Playing Game

  • Lies of P, Neowiz

Best Sports Game

  • AEW: Fight Forever, THQ Nordic

Best Strategy/Simulation Game

  • IXION, Kalypso Media

Most Original Game

  • Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment

### Kategorien-Gruppe Consumer Awards ###

Best Booth

  • Bandai Namco Entertainment, Halle 7

Best Trailer

  • Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros. Games

### Kategorien-Gruppe Global Awards ###

gamescom goes green award

  • Ukie

Best Lineup

  • PLAION

HEART OF GAMING Award

  • Game Industry Solidarity Campaigns for Ukraine

Einen Termin für die gamescom 2023 gibt es ebenfalls schon, die im kommenden Jahr vom 23. bis 27. August 2023 stattfindet.

