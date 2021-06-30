Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Patch 1.002 mit 120hz Display-Mode & 40fps

Für Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ist heute das Update 1.002 erschienen, das ein paar nette Features mit an Bord hat.
So wurde damit die Unterstützung von 120hz TVs optimiert, um die Eingabelatenz bei Verwendung eines kompatiblen Displays zu reduzieren. Gleichzeitig erhöht sich damit die Framerate für den Fidelity-Grafikmodus auf 40 Bilder pro Sekunde.
Ebenfalls von den Usern gewünscht war, dass sich die Zwischensequenzen überspringen lassen, was nun mit dem D-Pad möglich ist. Ebenso lassen sich nun die Level-Up Messages deaktivieren. Weitere Features des Updates sind:
- Neue Sticker hinzugefügt
- Möglichkeit hinzugefügt, die Phantom Dash VFX zu deaktivieren
- Möglichkeit hinzugefügt, den Phantom Dash VFX im Fotomodus zu deaktivieren
- Möglichkeit hinzugefügt, Rüstung im Fotomodus ein- oder auszuschalten
- Farbhintergründe zum Fotomodus hinzugefügt
Abschließend hat man diverse Fehler und Bugs behoben, die wie folgt aussehen:
- Addressed an issue where a Glitch challenge could be played twice resulting in players being unable to complete one later
- Addressed an issue where white cubes could appear in the opening cinematic
- Addressed an issue where POIs could disappear.
- Addressed an issue where characters could appear blurry in Photo Mode when the camera is very close.
- Addressed an issue where the game could freeze during the grind rail tutorial.
- Addressed an issue where killing Grunthors with Trudi would not count towards the Extinction Event Trophy
- Addressed an issue where some Grunthors would not count towards the Extinction Event Trophy
- Addressed an issue where the weapon wheel UI could become stuck on the screen
- Addressed an issue where deployable weapons would stop attack pixelized enemies.
- Addressed an issue where the RYNO would appear to not damage enemies.
- Addressed an issue where the Weapon Vendor text was illegible in Retro Mode.
- Addressed an issue where the camera could become stuck on Blizar
- Addressed an issue where multiple environmental objects would not load on Cordelion
- Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck after completing the Clank puzzle on Sargasso
- Addressed an issue where some Zurpstones would not longer appear on the map if the player leaves the planet.
- Addressed an issue where Rivet would fall forever after respawning on Blizon
- Addressed an issue where Clank lines would play incorrectly while at Zurkies
- Addressed an issue where Goons could T-pose while dying
- Addressed an issue where a section of rail would not spawn after respawning on Blizar
- Addressed an issue where the game would appear very dark if Photo Mode was activated very quickly
- Addressed an issue where some jumps would not be possible if the Glide Toggle was enabled
- Addressed an issue where the player could fall endlessly during the Nefarious fight
- Addressed an issue where changing the Graphics Mode setting while starting a Challenge Mode game would start a normal game instead
- Addressed an issue where glove weapons would appear incorrectly in Photo Mode
- Addressed an issue where certain Photo Mode filters could remove anti-aliasing in the main game
- Improved stability
- Various additional fixes and improvements